Video Games

Xbox Discord Partnership Revealed, Offering New Game Pass ‘Starter Edition’

Credit: Xbox Discord Partnership, Google Commons

On April 22, Discord’s X channel hinted at a collaboration with Xbox with just the caption reading ‘soon.’ And now, it seems like more information has been revealed on the Xbox Discord partnership.

Hilariously, when asked “How soon we talking about” in the comments, Discord replied saying, “more soon than not soon.”

According to Discord Previews on X, it seems as though the new partnership will result in a new Game Pass. The new tier is for Discord Nitro subscribers. The $9.99 subscription will offer free access to Xbox Game Pass, Starter Edition. This will supposedly include access to 50 games from the Game Pass library, 10 hours a month of cloud game streaming, and Xbox rewards.

Apparently, subscribers will “be able to find details on how to activate game pass on your Nitro home, once the feature rolls out.”

While the full list of games offered has not been confirmed, the leaked art by the channel shows that Stardew Valley, Gears 5, Dishonored 2, Overcooked 2, Fallout 4, and Grounded are a few games that players can expect.

You will be able to find details on how to activate game pass on your Nitro home, once the feature rolls out. pic.twitter.com/OOgT1NBGYn — Discord Previews (@DiscordPreviews) April 23, 2026

While 50 games is on the smaller scale compared to the other pass tiers, this is a great partnership for those who are looking for more perks with their Nitro subscription. And from the leaked information, it seems as though the reactions are positive, with many sharing that they might get Nitro or subscribe to the higher tiers of Nitro for the Game Pass alone.

“Nitro starts making some sense, as long as those 50+ games are any good,” one comment said. Another shared the same sentiment, saying, “This might actually make nitro slightly more worth it. I’m not paying $10 per month to remove a fake file size cap and to customize my profile bruh.”

This news comes just days after it was announced that Xbox is dropping the Game Pass Ultimate price from $29.99 to $22.99. And it seems like the trend is continuing, as the new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, is working hard to rework as much as she can to bring Xbox back to its original state.