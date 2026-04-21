Video Games

Xbox Drops Prices for Game Pass Ultimate

Credit: Prices for Game Pass Ultimate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

Last week, news dropped that the new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, believed the Xbox Game Pass had “become too expensive for players.” Now, it seems like changes are being made as Xbox announced they’re dropping the prices for the Game Pass Ultimate.

It seems like Sharma is listening to players, as she quickly dropped the prices. In an , the Game Pass Ultimate is dropping from $29.99 to $22.99 a month. Along with that, PC Game Pass will drop from $16.49 to $13.99 a month. Both changes are effective immediately.

Game Pass Is too Expensive Microsoft Xbox Game Pass

However, the Essential tier and Premium tier will remain the same, priced at $9.99 and $14.99, respectively. But even with only two prices changing, this feels like a win for players.

The downside? Call of Duty games are no longer included as day-one releases, and instead will be added “during the following holiday season (about a year later),” according to the post.

One of the biggest perks to Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate is that players receive day-one releases, and that usually includes the Call of Duty franchise. Being the biggest franchise for Xbox, it seemed they realized that they were losing a lot of money, which encouraged the Game Pass prices to rise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (2025), Activision, Steam

Pushing the release of Call of Duty games for the Game Pass might be a huge hit for players, but this results in a more affordable Game Pass with still an amazing selection of games.

“Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will continue to have access to hundreds of games on Xbox console and PC including current Call of Duty titles, in-game benefits, online console multiplayer, and major day one releases.”

After the recent subscription changes last year, resulting in the Ultimate tier jumping up an additional $10, many decided that it wasn’t worth it. So many players ran to cancel their membership that the page crashed. This is a great sign that the new CEO is listening and trying to improve Xbox. “We’ll continue to listen and learn.”