Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Loses Another Top Developer to Start Their Own Studio

Credit: Assassin's Creed Hexe Black Flag Resynced (2026), Ubisoft Steam

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed game was just hit with another loss. Game director Benoit Richer announced that after nine years with Ubisoft Montreal, he’s leaving to co-found his own company.

Ubisoft Confirms Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Assassin’s Creed Black Flag (2013), Ubisoft, Screenshot via Steam

This is just another hit that Assassin’s Creed Hexe has had, and it was only weeks after the departure of their Creative Director, Clint Hocking.

Richer has worked on a number of major titles, including Batman: Arkham Origins, various Rainbow Six titles, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In a recent , Richer spoke up about his decision, saying he’s starting the “beginning of a new chapter.” While the post was fairly short, Richer did announce that he’s joining “Servo Games as Games Director!”

“An indie studio of industry veterans, aligned around a shared vision of the industry and experience creation, with a strong complementary skill set.”

Richer founded Servo Games alongside Alex Drouin, who started at Ubisoft Montreal when it opened its doors in 1997. Drouin led the animation teams for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Assassin’s Creed. Other co-founders for the new studio include Ubisoft veterans Luc Tremblay and Dany Marcoux.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Ubisoft

Both of these top employees left around the time the company brought in new leaders for the Assassin’s Creed team. And since Hocking’s left, Jean Guesdon is taking over as creative director on Hexe, who is known for being the director of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Origins. However, there has been no announcement as to who will replace Richer.

Hexe has been described as a darker entry in the franchise, set during a pivotal moment in history with a unique narrative. While we can’t know for sure what impact these losses will have on the game, hopefully, having a spin on a familiar title will lead to more positives than negatives.