9 Best Christmas Events in Video Games

Credit: Best Christmas Events Animal Crossing New Horizons (2020), Nintendo, Screenshot via Fandom

While it’s an exciting time to spend the holidays with friends and family, eat good food, and open presents, the holidays aren’t always cheerful for people. Thankfully, video games have done their best to make everyone feel the holiday spirit with unique and exciting events. So this year, make sure to check out the best Christmas events in video games, whether it’s massive online events or themed seasons in single-player titles.

9. Winter’s Feast, Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together (2016), Klei Entertainment

Who knew a difficult survival game could be just as cheery? In Don’t Starve Together, players can experience the breathtaking event of Winter’s Feast. This is one of the best Christmas events in video games, and is introduced in A New Reign, first taking place in 2016. During the event, players have many exclusive features, such as Holiday-themed skins, winter foods, craftable gifts, and even gift wraps.

8. Winter Holiday, Pokémon Go

Pokemon GO (2014), Screenshot via Pokemon Go

For Pokémon fans everywhere, you can celebrate one of the best Christmas events in video games with the Winter Holiday in Pokémon Go. This year, players can experience the first part from Thursday, December 18, to December 24. During this event, players can see costumed Pokémon debuts, bonus rewards, and increased shiny chances. There’s also a Part 2 to this holiday experience, which will run from December 24 to December 29.

7. The Dawning, Destiny 2

Destiny 2 (2017), Screenshot via Bungie

Moving to our online games, one of the best Christmas events in video games is The Dawning in Destiny 2. The event consists of players baking gifts with Eva’s Holiday Oven and delivering them throughout the Sol System, which then earns players rewards such as the Avalanche Machine Gun, the Zephyr Sword, the Mistral Lift Linear Fusion Rifle, and many more.

6. Feast of Winter Veil, World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft (2004), Screenshot via Blizzard

Even such a well-known and impressive game like World of Warcraft has one of the best Christmas events in video games, the Feast of Winter Veil. Like The Dawning and Toy Day, the day is all about giving gifts. But there’s so much more you can do, including defeating the Greench and rescuing Metzen the reindeer for a Stolen Present. You can even make your way to the year’s tree and grab a present.

5. Feast of the Winter Star, Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

If you want the ultimate cozy experience, then check out Stardew Valley‘s Christmas event. The event, unfortunately, doesn’t align with December, but it’s still memorable. The Feast of the Winter Star is on the 25th day of winter, and sees Pelican Town decorated in giant candy canes, Christmas trees, and tables full of delicious food. During this time, you can purchase stunning Christmas decor at Pierres. There’s even a Secret Santa event where you give a thoughtful gift to someone, and you get a present in return.

4. Winter Wonderland, Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 (2023), Screenshot via Blizzard

This beloved battle royale has one of the best Christmas events in video games. The Winter Wonderland event is a stunning seasonal event that has players dressing their hero in adorable holiday-themed gear, such as fuzzy sweaters or even penguin onsies. Players can even team up with four others to take down the Abominable Snowman in Yeti Hunt, or try to avoid getting frozen in Freezethaw Elimination.

3. Winterfest, Fortnite

Fortnite (2017), Epic Games, Screenshot via Google Commons

Speaking of battle royales, you can hop on Fortnite this season and enjoy its amazing Winterfest event. During this event, players can make their way over to the Winterfest Cabin, where they can unwrap one new present each day for two weeks. The prizes differ each year, but there are Peppermint Pickaxes and adorable Christmas tree outfits. You can annihilate your foes with Snowball launchers and collect loot by opening up presents.

2. Starlight Celebration, FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV (2013), Screenshot via Square Enix

For Final Fantasy fans, Starlight Celebration is just around the corner and is considered one of the best Christmas events in video games. The event goes from December 17 to December 31, and is full of the familiar seasonal decorations. During the event, players can unlock new beverage-sipping emotes, collect two sets of decorative items for homes and apartments, and acquire a small selection of prior Christmas-themed event items from Starlight suppliers.

1. Toy Day, Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing New Horizons (2020), Nintendo, Screenshot via Google Commons

There’s nothing like spending the day at your personal island during the holidays. With fresh snow on the ground, Toy Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is something to be cherished. This tradition actually dates back to the first entry of the series, and encourages players to explore the town and meet Jingle, Nintendo’s version of Santa, but as a delightful reindeer. If you visit Jingle on Christmas, you’ll be asked to deliver presents to villagers and will even receive a present for yourself.