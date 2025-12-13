Video Games

7 Best Christmas Levels in Video Games

Get in the Christmas mood by hopping on your favorite video games. While December sees a lot of amazing events in video games, there are some titles that have the best Christmas levels. They might not align themselves with Christmas day for us, but it’s still an exciting way to get in the spirit of the holiday. Check out the best Christmas levels in video games here.

7. Snowdin, Undertale

Undertale (2015), Toby Fox, Screenshot via Steam

While Undertale isn’t usually thought about when it comes to Christmas cheer, Snowdin is by far one of the best Christmas levels in video games. The snow offers a comfy feeling that helps players relax as they look at the dazzling lights and stunning tree with presents. The music even evokes a Christmas spirit. Citizens are even wrapped in coats and scarves to bring out a sense of warmth.

6. Halloween Town, Kingdom Hearts II

Kingdom Hearts II (2005), Square Enix

In Halloween Town, which is from The Nightmare Before Christmas, players are met with a stunning view of a snow-covered town. In the level, Sora and companions are moving between Christmas Town and Halloween town, the two biomes that are constantly clashing. There’s even a scene where Sora and Santa talk, despite Santa’s grouchiness from the film. It’s the perfect level to get into the Christmas cheer.

5. American Consumption, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist (2013), Ubisoft, Screenshot via Fandom

The name really is fitting, though it doesn’t offer that warm feeling that you might have around Christmas. Still, this is one of the best Christmas levels in video games. This level fuses the dark elements of Tom Clancy’s game with Christmas, having players in a shopping mall around the holiday. Players must stealth his way through all the trees and tinsel while taking down deadly terrorist.

4. HolliJolli Village, Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time

Mario & Luigi Partners in Time, Nintendo

The second installment of the Mario & Luigi series is known for it’s darker tone, and the HolliJolli Village is one such example. While the level offers snow-covered village with stunning decor, the town is attacked by Shroobs. Unfortunately, the duo arrive too late, and they have to witness the devastated village. Even the music Jingle Bells is played in a minor key to fit the dark and disturbing level.

3. A Little Light Snowfall, Yoshi’s Wooly World

Yoshi’s Woolly World (2015), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

This snow-covered wintery level is the perfect way to fuel your Christmas spirit. The winter wonderland has a snowy and festive atmosphere with snowmen in cottony snow piles with woolen gifts and presents. There are even snowball-throwing Lakitus that appear, along with Snow Guys.

2. Cozy Cabin, Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Kirby’s Epic Yarn (2010), Nintendo

The art style of Kirby’s Epic Yarn screams comfy and cozy. And of course, when Kirby heads to the Cozy Cabin level, it’s evident that it’s inspired by Christmas. The adorable level starts with you hopping down a chimney like Santa. From there, players are dazzled with snow-dusted trees, magical music, warm fireplaces, and knitted cabins to explore.

1. Freezeezy Peak, Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie (1998), Nintendo

While this is more of an ice level, it still counts as one of the best Christmas levels in video games. Banjo-Kazooie’s Freezeesy Peak level features a hill, quickly becoming a track for a sledding race. Snowmen are scatters around the level, and there is even a quest to gift presents to kids of the rival racer. Along with snowmen, there is a giant Christmas tree, and players must decorate the tree with sentient lights called Twinklies.