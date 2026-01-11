Video Games

6 Best Video Game Side Characters Who Got Their Own Game

Credit: Best Video Game Side Character Princess Peach: Showtime (2024), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

A story isn’t just about the main character. There are dozens of stories that are even better thanks to the side characters. Whether they offer comedic relief, are witty, or are just helpful throughout the story, side characters can truly make or break a story. That’s why some of the best video game side characters get their own story, because fans just can’t get enough of them. Let’s explore which side characters have their own spin-off stories.

6. Daxter

Daxter (2006), Sony Computer Entertainment, Screenshot via Fandom

One of the best examples is Daxter, the adorable critter that accompanied Jak through the franchise, who was so beloved that he got his own game. Daxter was released in 2006 and offered simplified gameplay elements, featuring a mix of platforming, action, and driving. In the game, players control the ottsel as he works for the Kridder Ridder extermination company, using an electric bug swatter and spray gun to achieve his goals.

5. Secret Agent Clank

Secret Agent Clank (2008), Sony Computer Entertainment, Screenshot via Fandom

Ratchet and Clank was another amazing game from back in the day. And of course, the adorable, helpful robot, Clank, was one of the best video game side characters that got its own spinoff game. In the 2008 platform game, players control Clank in a James Bond spoof game. Clank had various gadgets and devices on his tuxedo to help him through various obstacles, figure out puzzles, and even have quick time events.

4. Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx (2020), Valve, Screenshot via Steam

The 2020 release focused on Alyx Vance. In this game, she steps fully into the main character position as players go through this gripping story through virtual reality. Unlike the other installments in the game, Gordon Freedman is no longer around, so she must use her sharp wit, resourcefulness, and emotions to battle alien forces.

3. Yoshi’s Island

Yoshi’s Island (1995), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Interestingly enough, Yoshi might not even count as a side character for many. Yoshi is known for being a dinosaur-looking creature in the Mario franchise, and is often seen only a few times as a rideable mount. But in Yoshi’s Island, released in 1995, the adorable critter can be controlled and is seen carrying a baby Mario as players navigate obstacles.

2. Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime (2024), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Another one of the best video game side characters that got their own video game is Princess Peach, essentially the damsel in distress in numerous Mario games. However, in this game, Peach takes on her own challenge and proves that she doesn’t need saving at all. The 2024 game follows Peach as she takes center stage, as she tries to rescue a kidnapped friend. She uses style and grace to solve puzzles, navigate the world, and overcome challenges.

1. Luigi’s Mansion

Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Of course, one of the best video game side characters is the beloved brother from Super Mario Bros., Luigi. And in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion became an instant hit, with many more iterations releasing over the years. The game features the often overshadowed brother who takes on the job of being a vacuum cleaner for the mad scientist E. Gadd. The game focuses on ghost hunting and solving puzzles, creating an interesting side story to the common platformer.