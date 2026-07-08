Video Games

Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Sets New Records on Steam for Concurrent Player Peak

Credit: Binding of Isaac Rebirth Sets New Records Binding of Isaac Rebirth (2014), Nicalis, Inc., Edmund McMillen, Steam

The Steam Summer Sale is still going until July 9th, and one of the games that is reduced right now is Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, which just set new records on Steam.

Right now, you can grab Binding of Isaac: Rebirth at a 90% discount, making it go from $14.99 to only $1.49, an incredibly low price for those wanting to play one of the most iconic games for an affordable price.

Binding of Isaac Rebirth (2014), Nicalis, Inc., Edmund McMillen, Steam

Not only that, but the Afterbirth+ bundle is also 90% off, making it only $3.57 for Rebirth, Afterbirth, and Afterbirth+. And for the complete bundle, that’s also 90%, sitting at only $5.06, and it’s usually set at $50. That’s everything in the previous bundle, plus Repentance.

And thanks to this amazing bundle deal, Binding of Isaac: Rebirth set a new record on Steam for the number of concurrent players. At the end of June, it peaked at 136,682 players, but as of an hour ago at the time of writing, it hit 155,121.

This is a massive jump, as Rebirth’s biggest concurrent spikes on Steam happened in 2021 at around 70,000 players and at launch back in 2014 at a whopping 69,000 players. Thanks to the Steam sale, the concurrent players more than doubled, which is a huge accomplishment for a game that has been out for over 10 years now.

Not only is Binding of Isaac a classic title that is highly beloved, but the developer of the game, Edmund McMillen, co-created Mewgenics, which is one of the most successful indie games this year. It seems like many are going back through his catalogue of games, and thanks to the incredibly affordable price, it’s worth it for many players.

Gameplay Binding of Isaac Rebirth (2014), Nicalis, Inc., Edmund McMillen, Steam

For those who don’t know about the game, Rebirth is a “randomly generated action RPG shooter with heavy Rogue-like elements. Following Isaac on his journey players will find bizarre treasures that change Isaac’s form giving him super human abilities and enabling him to fight off droves of mysterious creatures, discover secrets and fight his way to safety.”

Make sure to head to Steam before the end of the sale on July 9th to grab a copy for only $1.49.