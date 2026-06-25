Video Games

The Steam Summer Sale 2026 Is Live

Credit: Steam Summer Sale 2026, Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

Steam always has amazing sales going on throughout the year, but the one that we’re always waiting for is their summer sale. And thankfully, the Steam Summer Sale 2026 is finally live! Here’s everything you need to know, including the top games you should have your eye on.

Valve’s summer sale begins today, June 25, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and runs through July 9th. The 14-day window is the perfect time to purchase those games in your wishlist. And if you need a bit more time to prepare, don’t worry, as the prices won’t change in the middle of the sale.

So what deals should you look for?

Don’t miss out on the best deals on some of the top, trendy games.

Try your hand at some of the top extraction shooters, like Escape from Tarkov for only $37.49, or Bungie’s latest title, Marathon, for $27.99. Even ARC Raiders is available at a 25% discount, sitting at only $29.99.

Bungie Shares Plans for Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

If you’re looking for big names in the gaming world, EA has a variety of games for the Summer Sale as well. Right now, EA Sports FC 26 is 80% off, priced at $13.99. You can also start your adventure with Battlefield 6 for only $34.99. Or jump into your favorite sci-fi world with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for only $13.99.

Battlefield 6 (2025), Electronic Arts, Screenshot via Steam

A notable sale is the Horizon franchise from Sony. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is only $29.99, and the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, is only $29.99.

Switch to some of the creepiest games by diving into horor with a few Resident Evil titles at a discounted rate. The third installment is only $7.99 right now thanks to its 80% discount, or finally grab the most recent title, Requiem, for only $55.99 with its 20% discount. Rather something more co-op? Grab Dead by Daylight for only $7.99 before July 9th!

Resident Evil Producer Hints, Resident Evil Requiem (2026), Capcom, Steam

Speaking of co-op, don’t forget to check the multiplayer section for amazing titles, such as PEAK or Game with your Friends. Both are seeing a 38% discount, making them only $4.95 each. Grab both and plan a game night with your online friends this weekend!

Peak (2025), Team PEAK, Screenshot via Steam

Or maybe you want to finally grab that trendy indie game that’s been sitting on your wishlist. Mewgenics is down by 25%, sitting at only $22.49, the perfect price to splurge on one of the most beloved indie games by the iconic creator of The Binding of Isaac.

Mewgenics (2026), Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel, Steam

Speaking of indie, don’t forget some of the best cozy games. inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories just game out, but you can now snag it for only $15.99. Outbound was an amazing demo, so definitely make sure to grab it now to experience it fully for only $17.99. And for those that want more causal, puzzle-like experiences, try Hozy for only $10.79.

Dave the Diver (2023), MINTROCKET, Steam

But easily one of the biggest indie cozy games right now is Dave the Diver, sitting at only $9.99 thanks to the huge 50% discount. Not only is it a casual, shop management game, but you’re exploring the ocean, catching fish, and having a memorable adventure.

While we can’t cover every game that is featured on Steam’s Summer Sale 2026, these are a few that are definitely worth looking into. Thankfully, there’s something for everybody during this seasonal sale, so make sure to check it out before they’re gone.