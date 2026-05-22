Video Games

Bungie Has No Plans for Destiny 3, Faced with ‘Significant’ Layoffs, According to Reports

Credit: Bungie Has No Plans for Destiny 3, Bungie

According to a Bloomberg report, Bungie has no plans for Destiny 3, which unfortunately means they’re eyeing ‘significant’ layoffs. The news comes shortly after the announcement that they would be ending development for Destiny 2, which has been going on for nine years of support.

“Sony Group Corp.’s Bungie unit is planning a significant number of layoffs as it ends development on the long-running online shooter game Destiny 2, according to people familiar with the studio’s plans,” Bloomberg’s report reads.

Destiny 2, Bungie

“The company doesn’t have a new project lined up for Destiny 2‘s development team after the game comes to an end next month, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press.”

The last update for Destiny 2 is set for June 9, and it was confirmed that it was going to be the last one. The announcement also says, “For almost twelve years, we have had the joy and honor to explore the Destiny universe with you all. Through all the ups and downs, surprises and triumphs, building Destiny alongside our players has been a monumental privilege.”

“While our love for Destiny 2 has not changed, it has become clear that after The Final Shape, we have reached the time for our shared worlds, and Destiny, to live beyond Destiny 2.”

The announcement continued, saying that they are turning their focus to other games. And while there will be no more updates, they say that they’ll make sure the game remains playable.

Bungie Shares Plans for Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

This is just another set of horrible news for the gaming industry, as one of the beloved live-action shooters comes to a close, and the looming potential for a ‘significant’ amount of layoffs in the future.

The only hope is that they relocated some of the developers to their other projects, such as their recent live-service game, Marathon, which was recently confirmed to be adding new PvE content to appeal to players who aren’t interested in PvP or extraction gameplay.