Video Games

Mass Effect Creator Casey Hudson Slams AI: “I Just Find AI to be Creatively Soulless”

Credit: Casey Hudson Slams AI, Google Commons

Gamers aren’t the only ones who want AI out of the gaming industry. While several studios are trying to incorporate Generative AI into their games, the Mass Effect creator is standing against it.

Casey Hudson has criticised the growing use of artificial intelligence in video game development, calling the technology “creatively soulless” as he works on his new Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic role-playing game.

Mass Effect 2 (2010), Electronic Arts Screenshot via Steam

Hudson, best known for his work on the Mass Effect franchise and the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, said he has no interest in using generative AI tools to speed up development on the upcoming title.

While speaking with Bloomberg, Hudson said, “I just find AI to be creatively soulless.”

“It’s hard to imagine where it’s actually helpful in the process. I’m just really unimpressed with it.”

Hudson is currently leading development at Arcanaut Games, the studio behind Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic, which was announced during The Game Awards in December.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, LucasArts, Screenshot via Steam

The single-player RPG is being described as a spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic and promises a new story set in the Star Wars universe.

The official game description reads: “The fate of the galaxy is in your hands [when] you step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth.

“Blending innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat, Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic immerses you in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens your journey toward light or darkness.”

Alongside his criticism of AI, Hudson also said he believes many modern games have become far too long.

He specifically pushed back against sprawling open-world titles that can require hundreds of hours to complete, referencing games such as Elden Ring and Crimson Desert.

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He said, “Bigger isn’t necessarily better.

“If I’m excited about a game and then I find out that it’s 200 hours long — even if I have no ambition to actually finish it — I wonder, if I put 20 hours in, will I even be out of act one? A lot of players just want to play something and finish it.”

Hudson has also dismissed rumours suggesting that Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic will not launch until 2030. He penned on social media: “Don’t worry about the ‘not till 2030’ rumours. Game will be out before then.”

“I’m not getting any younger.”