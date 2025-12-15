Video Games

Classic ‘Tomb Raider’ Is Back — ‘Legacy Of Atlantis’ And ‘Catalyst’ Games Announced

Lara Croft (Alix Wilton Regan) looks out on her first adventure in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (2026), Amazon Game Studios

Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics have announced new Tomb Raider games. In an apparent return to form, Legacy of Atlantis appears to be a remake of the original 1996 game while Catalyst promises to be a brand new adventure.

Lara Croft (Alix Wilton Regan) insists her legend is just beginning in Tomb Raider: Catalyst (2027), Amazon Game Studios

RELATED: New, Original ‘Dead Rising’ Game Reportedly In Development, Stars Frank West And Is Set In Giant Hollywood Movie Lot

After the 2013 to 2018 series reboot, Tomb Raider had become a very different series from the gaming pin-up girl of the late ’90s and early 2000s. While still praised by critics and gamers, later entries became less well-received, even as the Amazon TV series attempted a design akin to how Ms. Croft originally looked, with some modern audience alterations.

After Aspyr’s Remastered series in 2024 and 2025 — which back-peddled on censorship that occurred in error — it seems Amazon thinks folks want Tomb Raider as it was, rather than is. Which brings us to The Game Awards 2025, and the announcement of two Tomb Raider games; a remake and a brand-new title.

Something old, something new, something “borrowed” from developer Crystal Dynamics (published by Amazon Games), and something blue. Well, a teal tank-top at least.

Keeping the news in release date order, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis promises to be “a stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game.” The travel itinerary includes the return to Peru, Greece, Egypt, and the Mediterranean. The dinosaurs are back, and even that iconic ledge-climbing animation. And yet…

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, Legacy of Atlantis will be making the most of Unreal Engine 5, being “re-envisioned with modern gameplay, visuals, and storytelling;” along with “modern game design, and new surprises that honor the spirit and atmosphere of the original game.”

Just in time for the series’ 30th anniversary, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches 2026 for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

RELATED: New ‘Mega Man: Dual Override’ Leads Capcom’s Efforts To Turn Blue Bomber Into A “Core IP”

Meanwhile, Tomb Raider: Catalyst will be an adventure developed by Crystal Dynamics, promising “a bold new direction for the series as Lara Croft embarks on a new adventure across Northern India.” After “a mythical cataclysm” (that’d be the floating rocks and ruins), the most infamous treasure hunters are making a beeline for this phenomenon.

Croft must try to uncover what’s going on, who to trust, and stop whatever terrible powers are at play from falling into the wrong hands — “perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.” The mention of “richly customized adventure tech” may suggest the player can choose what devices they can use in this “vertically rich platforming playground.”

Ruins begin to float into the sky in Tomb Raider: Catalyst (2027), Amazon Game Studios

As another point of speculation, melee combat may even take inspiration from Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Legend and the Arkham series; using gadgets and the environment take down foes. This in turn could also suggest ammo may be scare, or guns may not always be an option in all encounters.

Another venture into Unreal Engine 5, Tomb Raider: Catalyst will launch 2027 for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

In Both Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst, Lara Croft will be voiced by Alix Wilton Regan. In gaming, she’s known for Augusta in Wuthering Waves, the Female Inquisitor voice in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Alt Cunningham in Cyberpunk 2077, and Samantha Traynor in Mass Effect 3.

Lara Croft (Alix Wilton Regan) leaps away from a raptor, guns blazing, in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (2026), Amazon Game Studios

In earlier news, the “dead” Amazon live-action Tomb Raider series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge seems to be still kicking. Dark Phoenix lead Sophie Turner was cited in a portfolio of work earlier in December as playing Lara Croft.

Marketing material also stated it would “reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe.” So what will fans be in for with the new games and franchise? The ’90s and 2000s, the 2010s, or something else entirely?

NEXT: ‘Kirby Air Riders’ Next Big Update To Be Its Last, Will Make Sure Switch 2 Killer App Can Be “Enjoyed Without Issues Even Years From Now”