Video Games

Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Dies In Plane Crash

Credit: Ubisoft, Claude Guillemot Dies, Credit map, Wiki Media (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license)

Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot has died in a plane crash aged 69.

The businessman, who co-founded the video game publisher in 1986 alongside his brothers Yves, Michael, Gérard, and Christian, is one of two people who were tragically killed in an accident on June 19.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Black Flag Resynced (2026), Ubisoft Steam

Guillemot was known for his blockbuster hits like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Prince of Persia. In a statement, Ubisoft said, “Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp., in an accident. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

As reported by Quest France, one other person died after the Cessna 421 twin-engine plane crashed near the runway in La Baule, Brittany, France. The vehicle was registered to Guillemot.

It’s said his family was informed about the incident the same day, but formal identification “has not yet been possible”. Guillemot was a member of La Baule flying club and was due to attend an aviation event over the weekend.

His brother Yves is Ubisoft’s current CEO. After the launch 40 years ago, the studio debuted with Zombi and Trivial Pursuit, before finding breakout success in 1995 with Rayman.

Ubisoft Confirms Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Assassin’s Creed Black Flag (2013), Ubisoft, Screenshot via Steam

Among many of Ubisoft’s successes, Assassin’s Creed is one of the biggest franchises. First released in 2007, the historical-action game has been a major hit in the gaming world. The latest release, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, launched in 2025.

The future of the franchise revolves around the highly anticipated Black Flag Resynced, which will release in July, as well as Codenmame Hexe, which leans towards a darker story set in the 16th century.