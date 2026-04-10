Video Games

Crimson Desert Will Add Summonable Mounts in New Update

Credit: Crimson Desert Will Add Summonable Mounts (2026)

The developers, Pearl Abyss, have been working hard to keep Crimson Desert relevant and fresh for players. And in the next batch of updates and content, it’s been revealed that Crimson Desert will add summonable mounts.

According to Pearl Abyss, in a recent announcement post on their official website, this is partly due to player feedback. Along with summonable mounts, new pets will be added. “In addition to existing horse tack sets, dedicated armor for other mounts is also being planned.”

It's been three weeks since we first welcomed you to Pywel, and we're incredibly grateful for your adventures, feedback, and support along the way. Today, we'd like to share a preview of new features, content, and improvements currently in development, including new ways to… pic.twitter.com/bE40OrJfli — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) April 10, 2026

But while that’s probably the most exciting news for players, that’s not all Pearl Abyss has in store for Crimson Desert. Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty settings will be added to the game for those who feel the game is too difficult or too easy. Abilities of Kliff’s playable allies, Damiane and Oongka, will be tweaked as well to align with the main protagonist. Plus, new character outfits will be added.

According to the post, the updates will roll out between April and June. “We’ve been closely following your adventures, discussions, and feedback, while working to make Crimson Desert an even more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Crimson Desert Update (2026)

What else can players expect in the upcoming updates? Boss Rematches will be added, giving the option to “face off against any boss again” to “test how much you’ve grown, and further refine your own combat style through different strategies and approaches.”

Re-blockading is another upcoming addition, which sees enemies waiting “for their chance to reclaim liberated locations.” Players will have to “drive out the forces that have seized these locations once more.”

The update is an exciting one with many new additions to the game. The ability to rematch certain bosses is a great way to keep players invested and busy. And the threat of enemies reclaiming locations offers a challenge. However, it has the risk of becoming redundant and overwhelming.

So far, players seem to be buzzing with excitement about the news, with many appreciative of Pearl Abyss for listening to players so thoroughly and working hard to implement changes. However, some are aggravated, with one saying, “I purchased this game because of no difficult selection. I wanted to have a shared experience with my fellow greymanes. This ruins the experience for me.”

Crimson Desert (2026), Pearl Abyss, Steam

Another commented on their skepticism with re-blockading, saying, “One of the most satisfying parts of the game is liberating camps and actually seeing that progress reflected in the world. If locations constantly get taken back, then that peace starts to feel temporary, and the reward for clearing those areas loses its impact.”

Either way, the response is overwhelmingly positive, and it’s a refreshing change to see developers so in-tune with the player base.