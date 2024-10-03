‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Director Admits CD Projekt Red’s Reputation May Never Fully Recover From Game’s Disastrous Launch, But He Remains Optimistic: “We Need To Show Up”

Kenny Eurodyne (Matthew Yang King) flashes a smile in Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), CD Projekt Red

In the aftermath of the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red developers are openly discussing the challenges of regaining the trust of their fan base.

Technical issues and unmet expectations led to significant backlash. Now, the company is focusing on its future projects in hopes of rebuilding its reputation with upcoming titles like The Witcher 4, Phantom Liberty, and new titles.

Geralt (Douge Cockle) reunites with Ciri (Jo Wyatt) in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt

RELATED: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Developer CD Projekt Red Opens Applications For 2024 Edition Of Annual ‘Girls In The Game!’ Mentorship Program

Damage is done, now what?

Speaking to Eurogamer, CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski didn’t shy away from acknowledging the damage done by the launch. “It’s a certain perception of the company that’s never going to come back,” he stated. “Is that good or bad? I don’t know, but it’s a fact.” This reflects the acceptance that, while some fans may never be won back, the company must move forward.

Nowakowski did, however, suggest that some damage could be mitigated. However, the company’s previous standing is likely lost for good.

Misty (Erica Lindbeck) offers V a tarot card reading in Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), CD Projekt Red

The Struggle to Win Back Fans

Paweł Sasko, associate game director for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, echoed Nowakowski’s sentiments. He admitted that some fans may never return. Saying in part, “It might be a situation that never happens for some.” He acknowledged that this is “unfortunately the price we have to pay for what happened.” Yet, despite this tough reality, Sasko remains hopeful that future projects could restore trust in the company.

“I hope that, through the work we are doing and the things we are showing, we can win some of those people around,” Sasko remarked. He expressed the belief that great future titles will speak for themselves. In turn, convincing players to return. “When they hear someone talking to them about the incredible experiences they can have in, let’s say, Phantom Liberty, or the next Witcher, next Cyberpunk, or next Hadar, at the moment when they see there’s that incredible value in that game, they will actually reach out for it, play it, and enjoy it.”

Geralt (Doug Cockle) makes a proposal in The Witcher: Enhanced Edition (2008), CD Projekt Red

RELATED: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Sequel Associate Director Says Original Game “Didn’t Push The Envelope Far Enough” With Its Social Commentary

Positive Signs from Phantom Liberty

The recently released Phantom Liberty DLC has already been a success for CD Projekt Red. It has seen players responding far more favorably than they did to the base game’s original launch. This has given the company hope that they can continue to build on this success and carry it forward to their future projects.

While there are no confirmed release dates for The Witcher 4, the next Cyberpunk game, or the new IP Hadar, fans are expecting the developers to take their time to ensure these titles meet expectations.

Songbird (Minji Chang) downloads some valuable information in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (2023), CD Projekt Red

Looking to the Future

CD Projekt Red knows the stakes are high, and their future games will be judged more critically in light of the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy. Sasko reinforced that the company understands this, stating, “There’s just a moment when we need to show up.” With The Witcher 4, a new Cyberpunk game, and the fresh Hadar IP on the horizon, CD Projekt Red seems committed to proving they can still be a leader in the gaming industry.

While the road ahead may be challenging, the company hopes that, by delivering quality content, they can regain the trust of their fan base. While at the same time, repairing their reputation. Time will tell if these upcoming releases will be enough to win back players who felt burned by Cyberpunk 2077, but there’s optimism that they can continue to produce exceptional games.

Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) makes his way into Night City in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (2023), CD Projekt Red

NEXT: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ And ‘The Witcher’ Dev CD Projekt Red Bucks Industry Greed, Says “We See No Room For Microtransactions For Single Player Games”