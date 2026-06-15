Video Games

Dead By Daylight Movie Adaptation Finds Its Director, Thordur Palsson

Credit: Dead By Daylight Movie Adaptation (2016), Behaviour Interactive Inc., Steam

Dead by Daylight fans are having a great day, as it was recently announced that the iconic slasher horror character, Jason Voorhees, is finally joining the game. But along with that announcement, it was just revealed that the Dead by Daylight movie adaptation has found its director, Thordur Palsson.

The news was shared at the Dead by Daylight fan event to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary this weekend in Montreal, where Behaviour Interactive Executive Vice President Stephen Mulrooney took to the stage alongside Blumhouse head and producer Jason Blum. The two spoke to fans about the film’s adaptation that was initially announced in 2023.

Dead By Daylight (2016), Behaviour Interactive, Steam

Thordur Palsson is known for the 2024 film, The Damned, but is mostly known for the Netflix Original series, The Valhalla Murders, which follows a police profiler who is sent back home to Iceland to investigate the country’s first serial killer case.

Thordur Palsson was revealed to be the director, with Blum saying, “There is no better moment than the tenth anniversary to share this news. Thordur is the filmmaker we trust to carry Dead by Daylight from the screen you play on to the big screen you watch in theaters.”

Dead By Daylight Developer (2016), Behaviour Interactive, Steam

James Wan, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, also added, “Thordur understands the terror only lands if you care about who’s running, and The Damned proved he can make you feel the walls closing in. That is exactly the instinct this film needs on screen.”

While nothing else has been revealed, for instance, the details surrounding the plot, the video game centers on a killer whose goal is to hunt down a group of survivors, who must complete tasks and work together in order to escape. For more details about the adaptation, keep checking back here.