Video Games

Destiny 2 Hit Highest Player Count in Two Years Following the Final Update, Crashing the Game

Credit: Destiny 2 Hit Highest Player Count, Bungie

Bungie released the final update for Destiny 2 yesterday called Monument of Triumph, and players made sure to show their support.

After the update, which featured huge overhauls of the game, Destiny 2 hit the highest player count, and actually crashed the game entirely. Players rushed towards the servers, celebrating the end of an era, celebrating their love for the game in the best way.

Destiny 2 (2017), Screenshot via Bungie

Of course, this doesn’t mean the actual end to the game. Destiny 2 servers will remain active for the foreseeable future; it’s just the game won’t receive any new content moving forward. This was the final update, and it saw the highest player count in two years, hitting 167,000.

Granted, this isn’t their overall highest player count, as the game peaked at 314,000 during the release of the last paid expansion of the game. Still, this was no doubt one of the most memorable experiences for not only players but also the developers.

IGN released an article yesterday saying that at the time of them writing, they noticed players were still having trouble logging on after the sudden influx. Apparently, players were hoping to surpass the all-time peak of Marathon and crash Destiny 2‘s servers in hopes of showing that Bungie should continue with Destiny.

And boy did they achieve that goal. Marathon’s all-time peak player count sits at 77,000. Still, it’s highly doubtful that Bungie will change its mind on its plans for letting go of Destiny, which is a shame.

We are investigating a rise in login and error codes affecting all Bungie games, https://t.co/4ucwiEGXlb, and the Destiny 2 API. While these errors appear to be dropping, we will continue to monitor the issue. Players may be placed in a queue when logging in again.



More… — Bungie Server Status (@BNGServerStatus) June 9, 2026

On the official X account for Bungie’s server support, they posted about the server login issues, but the replies weren’t of aggravation but celebration, with many begging for them to keep working on Destiny 2 or make plans for Destiny 3.

With the high player count and countless comments celebrating the game, we can only hope that Bungie sees this and realizes what the people want: More Destiny. Keep checking back here for more updates on the story.