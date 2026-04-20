Video Games

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Announced With First Trailer

Credit: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 (2027), Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Steam

Over the weekend, fans gathered for the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event in Los Angeles. Along with it being home for competitive tournaments, it was also announced that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 was on the way with an official first trailer.

The news was a shock to fans, as the second was launched 10 years ago in 2016. Not only were fans shocked by the announcement, but it was also revealed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 had already been revealed by Bandai Namco earlier this year, though it was previously called Age 1000. The title now serves as the name of the new world in which the game is set.

West City Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 (2027), Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Steam

Bandai Namco’s official page released the news as well, showing off the trailer in a “fresh world brought to life with original characters by Akira Toriyama, bringing a brand-new setting to the Xenoverse series. This time, the story jumps ahead to Age 1000, where West City has grown into a bustling hub and the beating heart of this new world.”

“Take your place in the story and experience what awaits in West City. Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you’ll fight alongside familiar and new allies as events there begin to take shape.”

According to the official description, the game combines an “epic story-driven RPG experience that will take Dragon Ball fans on an unforgettable, action-packed journey into this new universe and its cast of characters.”

Characters In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 (2027), Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Steam

While not much else is known about the game, Bandai Namco mentions they’ll share more information in the months to come. Make sure to keep checking back here for the latest news about your favorite games, including the Dragon Ball franchise.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is planned to be released in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam.