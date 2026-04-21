Video Games

A24’s Elden Ring Cast Revealed, Including Game of Thrones and Paddington Stars

Credit: A24's Elden Ring Cast Revealed, Alex Garland, Google Commons

A24 just released more information about the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation. Not only do we have a release date, but we also have the Elden Ring cast.

From director Alex Garland, known for his work with Annihilation (2018), Men (2022), and Civil War (2024), the live-action adaptation is supposed to hit theaters on March 3, 2028, and will be released in IMAX, according to A24. And it looks to be one of their most ambitious projects yet.

The live-action movie adaptation of #ELDENRING, produced by the studio A24 in partnership with Bandai Namco and filmed for IMAX, is slated for release on March 3, 2028.

Production will begin in Spring 2026, and the full cast has been announced. Learn more: https://t.co/WyyyXMkiUF pic.twitter.com/gR3Mxxl5Lt — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 20, 2026

Notably, the movie will star Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus and Priscilla). Along with Spaeny, the main cast includes Ben Whishaw (Paddington and Daniel Craig’s James Bond), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation and The Last of Us), and Peter Serafinowicz (Star Wars prequels and Guardians of the Galaxy).

The rest of the cast includes Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), John Hodgkinson (Ridley Scott’s Napoleon), Jefferson Hall (House of the Dragon), Emma Laird (28 Years Later: The Bone Temple), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians), Jonathan Pryce (Brazil and Game of Thrones), and Ruby Cruz (Bottoms and 2022 reboot of Willow).

The smash hit dark fantasy game, by the beloved developer FromSoftware, is a riveting story set in the Lands Between, revolving around the Elden Ring, a powerful artifact that has been shattered and must be restored as the land is plunged into war and chaos.

Hardest Video Games Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

What sets Elden Ring apart is the brilliant contributions from author George R. R. Martin, who wrote A Song of Ice and Fire, which was later adapted to the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones. Seeing this game come to life is not only going to be an extreme challenge, but a wonderful experience if done right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production of the movie starts this week, and the budget shows how ambitious A24 is, being “well over” $100 million.

the elden ring movie set just looks SO GOOD in every aspect i can think of pic.twitter.com/R01FWk6yb2 — jar saint (@scadutree) April 4, 2026

Images from filming locations just outside of London have circulated online already, showing scenes that seem perfect for the game. And fan reaction seems to be optimistic, with comments on the post praising Alex Garland’s passion for the adaptation.

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