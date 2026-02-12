Video Games

‘Fable’ Creator Peter Molyneux Happy Series Is Continuing, But Thinks Reboot Looks Too “Clean”

Jack of Blades (Johnathan Keeble) springs a trap on The Scarlet Robe (Ève Karpf) and The Hero of Oakvale (John Silke) in Fable Anniversary (2014), Lionhead Studios

In breaking with the popular consensus among long-time Fable fans, original series creator Peter Molyneux is unabashedly excited for Playground Games’ upcoming reboot – even if he feels its current aesthetic feels too “antiseptic” for the world at hand.

The player receives their first true weapon in Fable (2026), Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

RELATED: ‘Fable’ Reboot Cuts Series’ Famous ‘Morality Alters Appearance’ Mechanic: “For Us, That Doesn’t Really Work”

Speaking recently with IGN‘s Simon Cardy in promotion of Masters of Albion, which after roughly three years of development is officially set to release on March 22nd, Molyneux was at one point asked as to what thoughts, if any, he had regarding the next Fable title.

The Hero succumbs to Jack of Blade’s power in Fable Anniversary (2014), Lionhead Studios

In turn, the veteran game dev admitted that despite not being at its helm, “When I was watching the Fable trailer, I just felt myself tearing up.”

“I know that I could probably be slaughtered for saying that, but I am someone who cries frequently, and I felt incredibly emotional, and the reason I felt emotional was: F–k me. This thing that we created, it’s going to live, it’s going to carry on. This world, which we loved creating so much, and other people loved, has a life.”

The player comes face-to-face with a newly-grown giant in Fable (2026), Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

RELATED: Head Of Xbox Studios Says Developer Behind ‘Fable’ Reboot Is Aiming To Bring The Series Forward “For Today’s Sensibilities”

Molyneux further noted that the Fable reboot brought him a particularly spark of joy because “for me, the saddest thing would be to see it diminish, which is one of the reasons I’m really going back to God games. So that was the overall emotion.”

“I thought it was really smart of them to retell Fable 1 rather than have the burden of continuing the Fable story. I loved seeing some of those references. I thought it was super smart to have the kid’s family turn to stone. I thought that was really smart. And so those were all the plus points.”

The Scarlet Robe (Ève Karpf) urges The Hero of Oakvale (John Silke) to finally strike down Jack of Blades (Johnathan Keeble) in Fable Anniversary (2014), Lionhead Studios

Of course, as with anyone being intellectually honest about even their favorite pieces of media, Molyneux was not without his criticisms regarding Playground Games’ efforts, as he subsequently told Cardy, “I mean, if I was critical, which I think you want me to be, there was a slight antiseptic feel about it.”

“But I mean, they’ve got months and months to build in that character and almost that dirtiness that you want in the world. I never thought Fable as being clean and all the angles being sharp and defined. It’s more chaotic. It’s more what Old England probably used to be, which was not straight lines, the place, it’s more crinkling, and all the buckle belts on people are ridiculously large, and the boots and the hands ridiculously large because that is part of the character.”

“So there’s a little bit more of that character, which I would probably foolishly and ridiculously ask for.”

The player dons a Chicken-themed gear set in Fable (2026), Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

While the Fable creator is clearly a fan of the game’s recent trailer, one wonders if his feelings will at all sour upon learning of the various gameplay changes being made to the series’ original formula, from doing away with the ‘morality alters appearance’ mechanic to the introduction of The Office-style camera gags.

Ultimately, the answer remains to be revealed when the Fable reboot releases sometime later this year.

NEXT: Former Playground Games Developer Claims Fable Reboot Team “Lacked People with Knowledge” About Action RPGs