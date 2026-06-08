Video Games

Fields of Mistra’s Full Release Announced for August 5th

Credit: Fields of Mistria's Full Release, NPC Studio

One of the biggest competitors to Stardew Valley right now is Fields of Mistra, the classic anime-style pixel farm game that’s full of bold color and memorable characters. And it’s a great day for cozy gamers because Fields of Mistria‘s full release was just announced, and it’s happening later this year.

First released in Early Access on Steam on August 5th, 2024, the cozy game will release fully on its second year anniversary!

Fields of Mistria launches into 1.0 on August 5, 2026! ✨

The full release includes:

💍 Marriage

🍼 Children

🌻 New Saturday Market NPCs

✨ And more!

More reveals are on the way, so stay tuned! 🌱 pic.twitter.com/DDYaZUSLtx — Fields of Mistria ✨ Coming to 1.0 Aug 5th (@FieldsofMistria) June 6, 2026

The news was announced during the Wholesome Direct showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026. The developer, NPC Studio, debuted a new trailer along with the announcement as well, confirming upcoming features like marriage, childbirth, and so much more.

With the full game, players can expect the NPC Heart caps to rise to 10 Hearts, with 10 Heart Proposal and Wedding events available. Children will soon come after marriage. Along with that, we have two new characters joining the Saturday Market, Stillwell and Zorel.

As well as the character progression, we’ll also have new questline events and a new Renown Level Cap at 100.

If you’re like me, you might have rushed through the dungeon a little too much, jumping on with each new update and progressing until you eventually run out of content. Thankfully, new dungeon quests and rewards are being added. And there are more museum sets and rewards to complete, so you can keep grinding.

And of course, there will be plenty of additional cosmetics and decor that you can find.

Ready for your next cozy adventure? It’s the perfect time to grab Fields of Mistria now, with the full release coming on August 5th, 2026. Plus, it’s only $13.99, the perfect price for 60+ hours of gameplay.