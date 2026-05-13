Video Games

ConcernedApe Says Haunted Chocolatier Is “Way Bigger” Than Stardew Valley, and Creepier

Credit: Haunted Chocolatier Is "Way Bigger", ConcernedApe

One of the most anticipated games is ConcernedApe’s next game, even though there’s no sign of when it will be released. Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the developer of Stardew Valley, recently spoke to Game Informer about his next project and plans for his current game. And in the interview, he says Haunted Chocolatier is “Way bigger” than Stardew.

Since Stardew Valley‘s release in 2016, ConcernedApe, or Eric Barone, has been hard at work making it an even more special game with frequent updates, but with his next title, Haunted Chocolatier. While the game was first announced in 2021, Barone has since , as we still have a long wait before a launch announcement is given.

Even so, Barone has offered us glimpses at what we can expect, and we’re always eating it up. And in the most recent interview, ConcernedApe said that it will be much larger than his 2016 game.

“It’s way bigger than Stardew Valley, at least in terms of the amount of maps, the amount of monsters, the depth to the whole item system, and all the equipment slots and all the stuff like this,” he revealed. “Everything is cranked up.”

It seems like Haunted Chocolatier is going to focus more on exploration, combat, and mystery-driven gameplay compared to Stardew’s focus on farming and relationships.

Haunted Chocolatier, ConcernedApe

Barone brought up the tone differences, saying he’s embracing the darker, creepier themes. “I’m interested in exploring a darker theme, a darker atmosphere. The ghosts, the haunted nature, the castle, allow for a lot of interesting, creative things that I can do that are kind of creepy, like not totally horrifying, but maybe slightly, you know, creepy stuff.”

Not only will we get more supernatural creatures, but it sounds like we’ll be getting unsettling environments as well. And while the wait is grueling, fans are excited for every piece of information we can get our hands on.