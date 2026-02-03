Video Games

ConcernedApe Confirms There’s 1 Undiscovered Stardew Valley Secret

Credit: Undiscovered Stardew Valley Secret Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

Stardew Valley is easily one of the biggest indie games around. But even though it was released in 2016, there’s still 1 undiscovered Stardew Valley secret, according to ConcernedApe.

In an interview with IGN Feburary 3rd in celebration of the upcoming 10th anniversary, ConcernedApe spoke about the game at length, along with its many secrets. While most players have discovered the various Easter eggs and secrets over the years, apparently, there’s one still hidden.

Gameplay of Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

“There’s still a secret that no one has ever found. I don’t think they ever will,” ConcernedApe said in the interview. “Maybe I’ll reveal it someday, but the problem with the secret is that it’s, like, basically a secret message that’s in the game, it reveals something that actually isn’t even true anymore.”

“It was revealing a thing about – Do I want to reveal it or not? Well, that’s all I’ll say. I’ll say it was a secret message that was basically announcing something that I actually shifted gears, and that thing wasn’t even true anymore, but it’s still in the game. I just don’t know if anyone will ever discover it because it’s so obscure.”

From hilarious dialogue with Mayor Lewis’ lucky purple shorts to various events that can happen in the game, the indie gem is not short of unique and interesting moments. Even so, it’s shocking to know that there’s still something out there that hasn’t been uncovered yet.

ConcernedApe talked about this as well, saying that “there’s certain ways to hide messages that can’t really be datamined. If you hide something in the code, it’s going to all be found because people decompile the code and look at everything.”

“If you say hide it in the art or something, if it’s a secret message that’s hidden in the artwork somehow, then people can’t really discover that as easily. They have to see it.”

Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

While ConcernedApe finished the interview saying that he doesn’t believe anyone could possibly find it, that last message might be a clue into what the canceled project was. Surely this will encourage fans to start looking more deeply into the art, nonetheless.

Stardew Valley turns 10 years this February, so keep checking back on all things about the beloved indie game for more interesting news.