10 Best Christmas Easter Eggs in Video Games

Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays. And what better way to spend the days leading up to the event than by playing your favorite video games? Or at least, finding hidden Christmas Easter eggs in video games. While many games have Christmas-themed celebrations this time of year, some games keep things a little hidden. Check out some of the best Christmas Easter eggs in video games, from AAA titles to small indie gems.

10. Valheim

Valheim (2021), Coffee Stain Publishing, Screenshot via Steam

Another survival, sandbox game, Valheim, has one of the best Christmas Easter eggs in video games. Players can put up a Yule Tree around December and January only, which increases the comfort level of the home. Along with the tree, players can also craft Yuleklapps, which are essentially presents that come in three different sizes.

9. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

Stardew Valley, the beloved indie by ConcernedApe, has a couple of hidden gems for players. The first is a small glimpse of Santa on the night of Winter 24th. If you sold something that day, you’ll see Santa in his sleigh with his reindeer flying over the sales menu. The second is not so obvious. Players must leave out milk or cookies on a table in their farmhouse before the 25th. When players wake up on the morning of the 25th, the item will be gone, and players will receive a mystery box.

8. Hitman

HItman (2016), IO Interactive AS, Screenshot via Steam

Hitman is a stealth video game that is beloved for its amazing action and memorable story. It also has one of the best Christmas Easter eggs in video games. Players can spot Santa Claus teleporting around the Paris map during the holiday event, Holiday Hoarders. In this bonus mission that was added in 2016, Agent 47 is tasked with taking out two individuals who look like the two intruders from Home Alone, and you can even spot Santa Claus running around the home if you’re lucky.

7. Sims Franchise

Sims 4 (2014), Electronic Arts, Screenshot via Steam

Sims is a beloved life-sim game that allows players to do whatever they please. From fully customizing a mansion to growing a family tree line that spans generations. It also features one of the best Easter eggs in video games. In various Sims titles, players can actually get a visit from Santa Claus. While each title has its own variation of how it’s done, for the most part, you’ll just need freshly baked cookies next to a fireplace with a Christmas tree. If done right, he’ll show himself sometime at night.

6. Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2 (2012), SEGA, Screenshot via Fandom

Classic SEGA games even have stellar Christmas Easter eggs in their games, such as Sonic Adventure 2. The 2012 installment features points of view from both iconic characters: Sonic and Shadow. And depending if its Halloween or Christmas, the characters wear adorable holiday-themed outfits. For instance, Shadow sports a sleeveless Santa Vest, which matches Sonic.

5. Runescape

RuneScape (2020), Jagex Ltd, Screenshot via Steam

As one of the most cherished MMORPGs out there, Runescape has several Easter eggs and surprises for players. And when it comes to Christmas, the game does a stellar job at making players feel loved thanks to the Christmas village, even if they’re not a fan of the holidays. But in 2005, they outdid themselves by teleporting players to Diango’s workshop and helping elves finish their tasks. When finished, they received hats and scarves. Or, players could snag a packaged present under the Christmas tree in the center of Varrok.

4. Fallout 4

Fallout 4 (2015), Bethesda Softworks, Screenshot via Google Commons

Why not celebrate the holidays post-apocalyptic style? In the 2017 Fallout installment, players have seen one of the best Christmas Easter eggs in video games. All you have to do is set your date to Christmas, or load it up during the holiday, and players will be able to spot a decorated Christmas tree in the Diamond City. The tree stays up until New Year’s Eve, giving the city a more festive and cozy feel compared to its usual gloom.

3. Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together (2016), Klei Entertainment

Surviving in a dark, gothic world where everything is out to get you, even the shadows at night, is difficult. Thankfully, there’s a bit of magic during the winter. During the Winter’s Feast event, which runs around Christmas, players can actually put up a Christmas tree in their base. If you adorn it with various theme items, you’ll be surprised with gifts. Players also have various winter-themed skins to purchase, and you can even have a Christmas Eve dinner with friends until the Deerclops comes and terrorizes everyone.

2. Mad Max

Mad Max (2015), Warner Bros. Games, Screenshot via YouTube

There are several amazing Easter eggs inMad Max, the 2015 action-adventure game based on the movie franchise. To check out the Christmas Easter egg, players must traverse through the isolated desert by the northern border of the Dunes area. There, players can spot a lone Christmas tree, which is surrounded by skulls and mannequins to complete that gruesome touch. Players can also find a crashed plane nearby, the one that looks similar to the movie.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Screenshot via YouTube

Who knew first-person shooters could also bring a bit of magic to the holiday season? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one such example, and while it’s not exactly Santa Claus, it’s still a magical moment for gamers. To see this Easter egg, players must load up the winter-themed Gunfight map Open Winter and shoot the reindeer that is on top of the Clock Tower in the corner of the map. This has to be done before the clock strikes 12, though. When this is done, players can see Santa’s sleigh soaring across the map. However, it’s Captain Price instead of Santa who is at the helm of the sleigh.