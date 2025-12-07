Video Games

8 Best Party Games to Play with Family This Holiday Season

Credit: Best Party Games to Play with Family Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

The holidays typically mean spending a lot of time with family. But that doesn’t mean you can’t play games while you do that. Instead of picking up that single-player game, why not try out some of the best party games to play with family? These games are perfect for every age, all while offering a challenge and a bit of friendly competition.

8. Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together (2016), Klei Entertainment, Screenshot via Steam

If you want a challenge with like-minded gamers, then you’ll love Don’t Start Together. This game offers local co-op or split-screen. The game looks charming at first glance, with a hand-drawn art style, but you’ll quickly realize it’s a daunting adventure. Players are transported into a dark world where they must gather resources and craft items to survive. But when the sun goes down, players must do everything they can to stay sane.

7. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explores (2015), Steel Crate Games, Screenshot via Steam

This game, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, is easily one of the best party games to play with family this holiday season. Not only is it a challenging puzzle game with an intense concept, but it’s available pretty much everywhere, from console to PC to even mobile. In this game, one player is looking at a bomb with various puzzles, while the other players are looking at instructions. You must have excellent communication in order to diffuse the bomb before the timer goes off.

6. Heave Ho

Heave Ho (2019), Devolver Digital, Screenshot via Steam

Pile onto a couch and get ready for an intense challenge with Heave Ho. In this game, you all share the same screen, and up to four people can play. Each player controls a little blob with arms, and you must cross the screen by working together. It’s an extreme yet fun adventure that can cause chaos quickly, making it a hilarious party game for the whole family.

5. Jackbox Games

Jackbox Party Games 9 (2022), Jackbox Games, Screenshot via Steam

What makes Jackbox Games so great is that there are several games to choose from that can perfectly tailor to your family. You can purchase it on almost every platform, including various consoles, PC, and even on some smart TVs. From there, players will just load in on their phone, either in-person or remotely, making it the perfect game for larger families. You can choose from various games, like their Party Packs or even smaller bundles, from thrilling murders to drawing competitions.

4. Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Jamboree (2024), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Moving on to some more classic titles that never fail families who want family-friendly games, we have Mario Party. While only available on the Switch or Switch 2, this is an exceptional game if you want the whole family to enjoy it. The game can be played with up to eight players, and has 22 characters to choose from. The game offers several boards, over 110 minigames, and even a new online mode to keep things interesting.

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Enjoy making your little siblings and cousins cry? Then you need to grab Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for this holiday season. Nothing screams unfair than this intense game that sees iconic characters clash in an ultimate brawl. This game allows up to eight players to join on a single system, or only four if you’re playing online, and is an action-packed fighting game. It even has a solo storyline to unlock dozens of characters.

2. Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (2021), Team17 Digital, Screenshot via Steam

One of the best party games to play with family this holiday season is Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Overcooked is known for being one of the best, chaotic co-op games, but now you can experience both Overcooked 1 and 2 in this bundle, along with DLC content. Players must work together to cook and serve meals in order and in a timely manner while moving around chaotic and unique kitchens. With up to four players in a kitchen, you’re bound to hear some screaming.

1. Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

As you can tell, the Switch is one of the best options when you want to play family-friendly party games. But one of the top titles of party games to play with family has to be the Mario Kart franchise. Mario Kart World, the most recent release, is no exception. Play with three other friends with a choice of 24 characters on 32 tracks. And now you can explore using free roam to see the ins and outs of each map.