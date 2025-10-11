5 Best Video Games That Blends Horror and Farming Sims for a Cozy Thrill

There are so many farming simulators out right now that it can be overwhelming, and also redundant. But these are some games that blend this iconic genre with another for a whole new, unique experience. If you want a cozy, yet thrilling game, then you need to check out these video games that blend horror and farming sims perfectly.

Keep an Eye Out: We Harvest Shadows

We Harvest Shadows (TBD), David Wehle, Screenshot via Steam

While the release date has not been announced yet, one that horror farming sim fans will want to keep an eye out for is We Harvest Shadows. The single-player, first-person farming horror allegory sees players becoming a recluse, building up their farm, and trying to survive the lonely nights. The emotional narrative game offers a to-do list every day to keep you busy, but at night, it’s a chilling experience. Are you really alone? Or is there something watching?

Bonus: Grave Seasons

Grave Seasons (TBD), Blumhouse Games, Screenshot via Steam

Another game that isn’t out, but is coming soon, is Grave Seasons. The narrative farming sim has a terrifying twist, in which someone in the town is a supernatural serial killer. Players must farm while investigating around the unsettling town of Ashenridge. The pixel art is stunning, and the character portraits are gorgeous. It has the familiar farming sim mechanics, which still allow you to romance, all with a horrifying story.

5. Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve Together (2016), Klei Entertainment, Screenshot via Steam

Whether you’re a fan of crafting or farming sims, one of the best games that blends horror and farming sims for a cozy thrill is Don’t Starve. The 2013 game is still at the top of the charts when it comes to terrifying, yet cozy experiences. In this game, players must explore the wilderness to survive, discovering strange creatures and learning science. Along the way, they must combat their ever-deteriorating sanity, creating all-new challenges for players.

4. Grimshire

Grimshire (2025), Acute Owl Studio, Screenshot via Steam

Next on the list of one of the best games that blends horror and farming sims is Grimshire, which is currently in Early Access. The 2025 game sees players in the village of Grimshire, where a deadly plague threatens to overtake them. Players must manage their farm, forage the bounty of the land, prevent their harvest from rotting, and keep the cellar full. It’s a more subtle horror game that has dark themes that create tense and strenuous moments for a thrilling experience.

3. Gleaner Heights

Gleaner Heights (2018), Emilios Manolidis, Screenshot via Steam

This 2018 old-school-style game is one of the best games that blends horror and farming together perfectly. Gleaner Heights is set in a suburban gothic atmosphere with familiar gaming mechanics that include farming, crafting, combat, creating friendships and romantic relationships, and more. However, though it’s similar to Stardew Valley, you’ll meet people who live a double life, with backstories that might shock and terrify players. And as you learn about the village you’re in, you’ll realize there’s a dark past that will give you the chills.

2. Harvest Island

Harvest Island (2023), Yobob Games, Screenshot via Steam

Harvest Island is another game that seems joyful and fun at first, but quickly turns dark. The 2023 game sees players living with their family on a remote island, but they quickly discover a sinister purpose for their existence. Players must look for a way to escape their idyllic farm life, all while faking their obedience by offering their harvest to the Gods and putting on a happy face. It’s a haunting experience that makes you question everything about the island.

1. Pumpkin Panic

Pumpkin Panic (2024), Bilalaika, Screenshot via Steam

If you want the number one game that blends horror and farming seamlessly, then grab Pumpkin Panic. This is the ultimate experience for those who thoroughly enjoy the classic farming games but want a horrifying experience as well. In this game, players will plant and take care of crops, fish, and more. However, when night falls, players need to hide out in their house, as terrifying creatures lurk in the darkness. What’s even better is that this is a free game on Steam, so it’s the perfect game to pick up this fall season.

