8 Best Cozy Games on Steam That Isn’t Stardew Valley

Credit: Best Cozy Games on Steam Coffee Talk (2020) Toge Productions, Screenshot via Steam

Steam is the one place you can be sure to find a new game. PC players have a variety to choose from thanks to this amazing distribution service. From AAA RPGs to indie horrors, Steam has it all. But what about the best cozy games on Steam that you should pick up if you need to inwind and escape? If you’re tired of hearing the same recommendations, like Stardew Valley or Hollow Knight, then explore the best cozy games on Steam that you need to pick up now.

8. A Space for the Unbound

A Space for the Unbound (2023), Toge Productions, Screenshot via Steam

Released in 2023, A Space for the Unbound is a delightful colorful game takes players on a magical adventure. The story focuses on two high school sweethearts set at the end of their school days, and at the end of the world. Explore a crumbling town and help friends face their inner demons, which could be the key to stopping reality itself from disintegrating. The story is heavy and emotional,the playstyle is unique, and the artwork is magical. Plus, you can pet cats.

7. Tiny Glade

Tiny Glade (2024), Pounce Light, Screenshot via Steam

Tiny Glade is another one of the best cozy games on Steam that you have to add to your shopping cart. The small diorama builder is the perfect space to bring your imagination to life. Players can doodle whimsicle castles, cozy cottages, and romantic ruins in an adorable space. The game features no mangament, combat, or goals, just simply kick your feet up and see what you can build.

6. Duck Detective Series

Duck Detective (2024), Happy Broccoli Games, Screenshot via Steam

Who says a cozy game can’t also be a mystery? The Duck Detective series is the perfect game to sit back while enjoying a hilarious game full of a comedy and puzzles. There are currently two games in the series, The Secret Salami and The Ghost of Glamping. But each one follows a down-on-his-luck detective who also happens to be a duck. By using his powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence, players must fill in the blanks to bust the case wide open.

5. Strange Horticulture

Strange Horticulture (2022), Iceberg Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

One of the best cozy games on Steam right now is this gothic, botanical game full of mystery and problem-solving. Strange Horticulture is an occult puzzle game in which you play as the proprietor of a local plant store. Find and identify new plants, speak to a coven, or join a cult. Use your collection of powerful plants to influence the story and unravel dark mysteries.

4. Loddlenaut

Loddlenaut (2023) Secret Mode, Screenshot via Steam

The 2023 game is one of the best cozy games on Steam thanks to it’s adorable art style, peaceful story, and relaxing gameplay. In Loddlenaut, players will play as an interstellar custodian sent to clean up a polluted ocean planet. Pick up trash, explore the vibrant waters, and take care of axolotl-like alien creatures, all at the comfort of your desk.

3. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Alba A Wildlife Adventure (2020), Ustwo Games, Screenshot via Steam

Albal: A Wildlife Adventure is such a peaceful game where plays explore a beautiful island and it’s wildlife. The story proves that even the smallest person can make a big different. The wholesome, relaxing journey is short and sweet, full of puzzles that make you think, but not overwork. Plus, it caries a powerful message that everyone should listen to.

2. Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk (2020), Toge Productions, Screenshot via Steam

Sometimes it’s nice to just sit down and have a cup of coffee while you play. But now you can drink with virtual charaters as well with Coffee Talk. The 2020 game has players brewing and having heart-to-heart conversations who have fantasy-inspired modern peoples’ problems. It’s a beautiful story, with another game in the series, that cozy game lovers need to check out.

1. Palia

Palia (2024), Singularity 6 Corporation, Screenshot via Steam

Really wish Stardew Valley was on the list? No worries. We enjoy farming simulators also when it comes to cozy games. But one of the best alternatives, which is also free to play on multiple platforms, is Palia. The game released in 2024 and constantly has updates. Players explore the world of Palia with other players online. From farming, crafting, meeting the locals, romancing, and more, the fantasy live adventure sim is the perfect place to meet friends while enjoying a relaxing story unlike any other.