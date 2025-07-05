8 Best Switch 2 Games to Play So Far

Credit: Best Switch 2 Games, Mario Kart World, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

The Switch 2 has been out for almost a month now, so it’s about time to see which are the best Switch 2 games that you can play so far. From iconic franchises that have long been in the Nintendo roster, to indie games that have a beautiful and unique story, these are a few of our favorite games on the newest Switch. Make sure to check them out if you need more content to play this weekend.

8. No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games, Screenshot via Nintendo

No Man’s Sky is one of the best Switch 2 games by far. While it was also on the Switch, it’s so much better on the second edition console. The action-adventure survival video game boasts its massive map, which is just an ever-expanding galaxy. The galaxy is filled with a variety of planets for players to explore, giving a Minecraft-like vibe. Players will travel across planets, and the Switch 2 edition features upgrades that set it apart from the rest.

7. Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6, Capcom, Screenshot via Nintendo

Street Fighter 6 is one of the most iconic titles, and is easily one of the best Switch 2 games you can play so far. The Switch 2 edition includes all of the extra DLC characters from the first two years of the game’s life, like Akuma, Rashid, Bison, and more. The game is smooth with impressive visuals and a great online platform that is way more impressive than the first Switch experience.

6. Deltarune

Deltarune, Toby Fox, Screenshot via Nintendo

Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, has another great adventure for players. One of the best Switch 2 games so far is Deltarune, the episodic role-playing game that follows a human, a monster, and their allies as they plot to save the world from unknown forces. The spin-off of Undertale is the perfect game for the console, as it gives you a retro feel while enjoying a modern game, a solid choice if you want an emotional story with unique characters.

5. Hitman: World of Assassins

Hitman: World of Assassins, IO Interactive, Screenshot via Nintendo Credit: Hitman World of Assassins, IO Interactive, Screenshot via Nintendo

Dive into Agent 47’s latest missions on the Switch 2 by exploring Hitman: World of Assassination. In this game, players will take on the famed hitman who gives them tons of targets to take out and goals to achieve in each level, providing them with ample creativity and unique ways to finish their objective. The game also includes the Hitman 2 Expansion Pack, the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, and the Seven Deadly Sins Pack.

4. Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Bravely Default Flying Fairy, Silicon Studio, Screenshot via Nintendo

The remaster of one of the best JRPGs from 2013 is now one of the best Switch 2 games so far. Bravely Default Flying Fairy is a charming and captivating experience, like it was back in the day. The story follows four heroes in Luxendarc who must reclaim elemental crystals from the forces of darkness to save their world. The game is a classic turn-based RPG; however, it offers a unique twist on typical combat.

3. Cyberpunk 2077

Hitman 2077, CD Projekt Red, Screenshot via Nintendo

While the game received high criticism upon its first launch, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is easily one of the best Switch 2 games that you can play right now. The action RPG has players taking on the role of V, a mercenary navigating a dystopian future through one of three origin paths: Nomad, Streetkid, or Corpo. The Switch 2 edition is surprisingly smooth with stable and fast performance for a great experience.

2. Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Of course, coming in second on the list of best Switch 2 games is Mario Kart World. The franchise is a staple in the Nintendo world, and continues to shock fans upon every release. In this installment, fans are finally able to freely roam and explore each map between races. But there’s still a highly competitive side to it, as players have secret characters to unlock, a battle royale mod, and even more fun adventures to try.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo Credit: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

But overall, coming in first place on the list of best Switch 2 games so far is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s easy to say that the recent Legend of Zelda games on the first Switch were a masterpiece. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom were breathtaking with a captivating story, unique gameplay, and enthralling characters. But the Switch 2 edition of the games, especially Tears of the Kingdom, is worth a replay. The edition offers improved graphics and supports the Zelda Notes App, which provides numerous interactive features to enhance your gameplay.