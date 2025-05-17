8 Best Cozy Games on the Switch to Help You Relax

Credit: Best Cozy Games on the Switch, Gameplay of Animal Crossing New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise (2021), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo Store

The cozy genre is growing and growing every year, with gamers flocking to relaxing video games that help you unwind while still being entertained. And unsurprisingly, the Switch is one of the biggest supporters of the genre besides Steam. So, what are the best cozy games on the Switch that you should check out if you want the ultimate cozy experience? Whether from big brands in the industry or iconic indie developers, these are the best recommendations if you want to step into the genre.

8. Unpacking

Gameplay of Unpacking (2021), Witch Beam, Screenshot via Steam

Not only does Unpacking have the aesthetically pleasing pixel artwork with vibrant colors, but you also go on a journey unlike any other game. Like the title suggests, players unpack boxes of their belongings at different stages of life in a zen puzzle game with no timers or scores. It’s zero stress while you get to organize the way you want to, all while learning about the character.

Related: Best-Selling Consoles in History

7. Cozy Grove

Gameplay of Cozy Grove (2021), Spry Fox LLC, Screenshot via Steam

There’s nothing cozier than bear ghosts haunting an island. In Cozy Grove, players are sent to a haunted island with stunning hand-drawn landscapes and decor that you will gradually bring to life. Explore the campsites, meet and help spirits as they process their pasts, decorate the island, and customize your character. What makes this game so unique is that it purposely refuses to let you binge the game in one sitting, as you have to wait until a whole day has passed, in real time, to get new quests.

Also Read: Best Indie Games Of All Time

6. Coffee Talk

Gameplay of Coffee Talk (2020), Toge Productions, Screenshot via Steam

Cozy games don’t have to see you managing and navigating a world. Sometimes, the best cozy games on the Switch are just about making conversations with unique characters. In Coffee Talk, you’ll do just that. It takes place in an alternative Seattle where elves, orcs, and other fantasy races live together with humans in a modern world. It’s a talking simulator where you’ll brew coffee while chatting with folk who come in.

Check Out: Best Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

5. Wytchwood

Gameplay of Wytchwood (2021), Alientrap, Screenshot via Steam

Wytchwood not only has fantastic art but also an adventure of a lifetime. In the game, you’ll play as a mysterious witch in the woods who goes through quests and adventures, crafting items to complete the story, while collecting magical ingredients. The vibrant gothic landscape with moody characters with unique backstories makes such an interesting game that’s quick and relaxing.

4. Gris

Gameplay of Gris (2018), Nomada Studio, Screenshot via Steam

Talk about breathtaking art styles. Gris is one of the best cozy games on the Switch, and follows a young girl lost in her own dreamy, watercolor world where she works through painful experiences from her past. There is no danger when playing the game, and there are light puzzles to get your brain thinking without it being stressful. Navigate through beautiful terrain and experience the emotional ride that is this game.

Read Next: Best Co-Op Games for Couples Besides It Takes Two

3. Spiritfarer

Gameplay of Spiritfarer (2020), Thunder Lotus Games, Screenshot via Steam

You can’t talk about cozy games on the Switch that focus on grief without bringing up Spiritfarer. There are heavy themes of grief and loss, all while bringing players amazing visuals and art, and a heartwarming story. The game has players ferrying souls to the other side in what is essentially a floating bed and breakfast that you customize, grow crops, fish, cook, craft, and even hug your guests.

Check Out: Best Metroidvania Games to Play While Waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Gameplay of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo Store Credit: Gameplay of Animal Crossing New Horizons (2020), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo Store

Animal Crossing is one of the biggest franchises out there, and it’s known for its cozy playstyle and impactful story. In the game, just like every other title in the franchise, you’ll play as a human with animal neighbors as you customize your house and land. In this game in particular, you can travel to various islands away from your own to invite neighbors to join you. You can even add the Happy Home Paradise DLC, which sees players customizing dream homes for residents on getaway packages.

Read More: Best Indie Publishing Houses Everyone Should Know

1. Stardew Valley

Gameplay of Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

Last, but certainly not least, is one of the best cozy games on the Switch of all time. Stardew Valley practically defines the genre and is a must-have for those in the genre. The game sees players integrating into the community, building a farm, and solving the mysteries of the land, all while fishing, crafting, making friends, getting married, and diving into the dangerous mines. It’s a cozy game with a memorable story, captivating art, adventure, a little bit of action, and more. If you want the best cozy game, this is the one for you.