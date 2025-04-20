8 Best Co-Op Games for Couples Besides It Takes Two

Playing with your significant other is a wonderful date night activity. We have you covered for gamers out there who want to spend more quality time with their spouse without playing battle royales or shooter games. Besides the usual recommendation of It Takes Two, these are some of the best co-op games for couples. These games span from horror to puzzles, which will put your relationship to the test, all while giving you an excellent experience.

8. The Dark Pictures Anthology

Starting the list with a horror game, we have The Dark Pictures Anthology. This collection of horror games follows the same format as Until Dawn. Couples work together playing different characters through each scene, and each can make choices to influence the direction of the game, allowing couples to craft the story as they both wish. You can even enjoy it with Movie Night mode, where two players share one controller and take turns playing the game.

7. Portal 2

Portal 2 is a classic title when it comes to the best co-op games for couples. It’s the perfect blend between puzzles and competition, all while having an iconic character narrating your experience. This game is fun, futuristic, and challenging if you want to explore while navigating a unique environment.

6. Operation: Tango

Not only is Operation: Tango one of the more appealing games with its use of bright colors and beautiful designs, but it also takes a spin on the classic co-op genre. The game focuses on two players on a spy adventure to defeat the evil mastermind known as Cypher. What’s great about this game is that you can play it twice, so each of you can experience the game as the Hacker and the Agent.

5. We Were Here Series

Do you love It Takes Two just because it’s full of puzzles? Then you need to play We Were Here, another puzzle-heavy game perfect for couples. The series is all about working together to unlock the secrets of various mysterious environments like castles and caves. And the only way to communicate is through a Walkie-Talkie, which means communication is the key to success.

4. Overcooked! Series

Need more strain on the relationship? Want that tension that involves yelling while trying to get everything right in a video game? Overcooked! is a great series that follows players controlling adorable animals that are cooking up showstoppers. It’s chaotic, yet satisfying, but will surely have the friend group or relationship screaming their heads off.

3. Unravel Two

There’s something peaceful about playing Unravel Two. The environment is incredible, the two balls of yarn are adorable and charming, and the story is beautiful. If you want another one of the best co-op games for couples, then you have to grab this one. Players must pass through various obstacles and navigate difficult terrain; all while being stuck to the other player.

2. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Want an absolutely quirky game that will blow your mind? Then grab Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime to play with your loved one. This is a space-based shooter game where Anti-Love forces are threatening the known universe. Players must combat them, working together to explore areas and fight against these forces. The neon color scheme and wacky story are hilariously endearing, perfect for a date-night activity.

1. Split Fiction

Of course, we have to include one of the best co-op games for couples that was recently released. The developers of It Takes Two are back again with a whole new experience that goes above and beyond. This one follows Mio and Zoe, two writers of different genres who are being harvested for their ideas. When they are trapped in a world of they’re own making, they have to work together to get out.

