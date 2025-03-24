10 Best Indie Publishing Houses Everyone Should Know

Indie game developers have a lot on their shoulders. After spending hours of hard work creating your masterpiece, it can be daunting to try and reach an audience. But even then, finding the best indie publishing house for your game can feel like another challenge. With the right publishing house, your game can flourish. So which ones are considered the best out of them all? This list of ten indie publishing houses has a history of helping indie games find the most success.

10. Neowiz

Credit: Pinocchio in Lies of P (2023), Neowiz

Neowiz is a prominent South Korean game publisher founded in 1977. They're known for their diverse portfolio across PC, console, and mobile platforms, with a strong focus on engaging gameplay and captivating stories. Some of their most well-known games include Lies of P, Metal Unit, and SANABI. They have an upcoming game called Goodbye Seoul that fans should keep an eye out for.

9. Coffee Stain Publishing

Credit: Deep Rock Galactic (2020), Ghost Ship Games

Coffee Stain Publishing is known for a variety of great indie titles such as Satisfactory, Goat Simulator, Deep Rock Galactic, Valheim, and more. The publishing houses started as developers themselves, so they understand the challenges that indie developers face. They embrace the unique and weird games, setting them apart from other publishing houses.

8. Team17

Credit: The Boat in Dredge (2023), Black Salt Games

One of the best indie publishing houses goes to Team17, best known for their Worms franchise. Like Coffee Stains, Team17 started as a development company but has turned into a fully-fledged publisher. They have over 100 games in their portfolio, with notable titles like Overcooked, Hell Let Loose, DREDGE, and Yooka-Laylee.

7. Panic

Credit: Scenery in Firewatch (2016), Campo Santo

Panic is another one best indie publishing houses, celebrated for supporting indie developers' quirky, creative concepts. The publishing house was founded in 1999 and began as a developer of Mac software, producing tools like Transmit and Nova. Some of their most notable titles under their belt include Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game.

6. Tripwire Interactive

Credit: Killing Floor 3 (2025), Tripwire Interactive

Founded in 2005, Tripwire Interactive is well-known for its support of multiplayer shooters and action titles. They first gained recognition with their title Red Orchestra, and have since made waves with the Killing Floor franchise. What makes them stand out amongst the rest is their focus on maintaining long-term relationships with gamers and developers.

5. Curve Games

Credit: Human: Fall Flat (2016), No Brakes Game

Originally known as Curve Digital, Curve is a London-based publisher house best known for its developer-first approach. Since its rebranding in 2021, Curve Games has focused on curating unique titles and empowering smaller studios to reach global audiences. Some of their best titles include Human: Fall Flat, The Ascent, and Bomber Crew.

4. tinyBuild

Credit: Theodore Peterson in Hello Neighbor (2017), Dynamic Pixels

Familiar with games like Hello Neighbor, Potion Craft, and SpeedRunners? Then you know one of the best indie publishing houses around, tinyBuild. The house excels at promoting games that have viral potential, making them a great choice for developers who want strong market visibility.

3. Chucklefish

Credit: Farmer in Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe

One of the best indie publishing houses around has to be Chucklefish, as they have a portfolio of strong indie games. They're most known for their support of pixel art, and retro-inspired games with a strong multiplayer focus. These games include Stardew Valley, Witchbrook, Eastward, and Starbound.

2. Devolver Digital

Credit: Cult of the Lamb (2022), Massive Monster

Devolver Digital is one of the leading indie publisher houses, responsible for several hits like Hotline Miami, Enter the Gungeon, Inscryption, and Cult of the Lamb. The house focuses on original and eccentric games, wanting ideas that push the boundaries of genres.

1. Raw Fury

Credit: Sable (2021), Shedworks

Last but certainly not least, the best indie publishing house goes to Raw Fury. The house describes itself as a "boutique" publisher, focusing on smaller, artful games such as Sable, Call of the Sea, Dome Keeper, and more. They're committed to focusing on and nurturing smaller projects, especially those that are visually striking and thought-provoking.