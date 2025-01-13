Best Retro Games of the 90s

Ryu fights M. Bison, Street Fighter II (1991), Capcom Credit: YouTube Screenshot via Arcadegamesfreak

The 90s were a turning point for a number of industry greats. SEGA faced its decline, missing the mark with multiple consoles during the era, Sony became a major player, and Nintendo maintained its reign. Many franchises from the 80s continued their success story, while the ‘90s also introduced groundbreaking series that thrive today. Whether you grew up with or discovered them later, these titles hold a special place in gaming history. Here is our list of the best 90s games. See if any of your favorites made the cut!

Super Mario 64

Credit: YouTube screenshot via RetroGame.Stream

When someone says Super Mario, this is the game that first comes to mind. Released in 1996, Super Mario 64 was the first 3D Mario game and has become the best-selling Nintendo 64 game. It was a revolutionary title that defined the platforming for years to come. Directed by Shigeru Miyamoto, it introduced open-world exploration, 3D character models, and the virtual camera system, all developed over three years of design and production.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Credit: Youtube screenshot via JHNingamer

Another Nintendo title from the 90s speaks of the company’s success during the decade. Often regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. Praised for its 3D visuals, soundtrack, and overall gameplay, it sold over seven million copies on Nintendo 64 alone, and the game has been re-released for almost every major Nintendo platform, including GameCube, Nintendo Wii, and 3DS. RELATED: ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Series Producer Eiji Aonuma Says Nintendo Games Are Designed Around Gameplay, Not Story: “I Think It Would Actually Be Kind Of Difficult To Do The Reverse And Start With The Story, Then Try To Match The Gameplay Mechanics To That”



Metal Gear Solid

Credit: YouTube Screenshot via FristPlays

Did anyone think Metal Gear would become this big when it was first released in 1987? Metal Gear Solid, released in 1998 for PlayStation, is the third mainline game in Hideo Kojima’s franchise, and it set the stage. Thanks to technological advancement, the game revolutionized the stealth genre with its cinematic storyline, impeccable voice acting, and gameplay that pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Kojima’s genius is now regarded as one of the greatest games ever and one of the best 90s games, selling over seven million copies worldwide. The legacy of the Solid Snake lives until the present day, despite Kojima moving away from the franchise. RELATED: Super Mario Bros. Creator Shigeru Miyamoto: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Success Thanks In Part To “Overseas Critics” Giving “Quite Low Marks”

Final Fantasy Tactics

Credit: YouTube Screenshot via 10minGameplay

Final Fantasy Tactics came out in 1997 for the PlayStation, and it was the first sub-series in the Final Fantasy franchise. Set in the kingdom of Ivalice, it follows Ramza Beoulve amidst the Lion War. Directed by Yasumi Matsuno, the game received critical acclaim for its grid-based gameplay and epic story. It sold over 2.4 million copies globally by 2011 and is considered a cult classic.



To keep the game away from oblivion, an enhanced port came out in 2007, Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions, as part of the Ivalice Alliance project. However, that doesn’t seem to be enough for the community, as many are vocal about a proper remake or remaster of the tactical RPG hit.

DOOM

Credit: Youtube screenshot via iPhantom

Doom is one of, if not the most influential game ever created. While not the first FPS ever made, it was the one that popularized and revolutionized the genre with fast gameplay, 3D graphics, customizable levels, and most importantly, multiplayer support. The game introduced players to the Doomguy battling demons from Hell. Selling over 10 million copies, it spawned sequels, reboots, and adaptations, including novels and films. A new game is in the works, Doom: The Dark Ages, a prequel to the original, set to release in 2025 for PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC.

Half-Life

Credit: Screenshot via Steam.com

Developed by Valve and published by Sierra Studios, Half-Life came out in 1998 and took gamers by storm. The game has won over 50 Game of the Year awards, and the continued legacy of the game includes the creation of Counter-Strike and the sequels, Half-Life 2 and Half-Life Alyx. Wild rumors are swirling about Half-Life 3, but the community isn’t very convinced about it. Nevertheless, the first-person shooter is what put the Valve on the map and Gordon Freeman is one of the most popular video game protagonists.

Chrono Trigger

Credit: YouTube Screenshot via Josh Strife Plays

Chrono Trigger is one of the best RPGs ever made. Developed by Square’s high-profile minds, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Akira Toriyama, and Yuji Horii, it follows a group of adventurers who travel through time to prevent a catastrophe that could end the world. The game was a critical and commercial success, praised for its multiple endings, unique battle system, and acclaimed soundtrack. It was the second best-selling game in Japan in the year of its release and has sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide. Chrono Trigger has been ported to various platforms, including PlayStation, Nintendo DS, and PC, and remains one of the most popular games in the genre.

Street Fighter II

Credit: YouTube Screenshot via Arcadegamesfreak

Street Fighter II is responsible for countless greasy joysticks and stuck arcade buttons. The game was released in 1991 for arcades and is the second installment in the still-thriving Capcom series. It popularized fighting games and arcades overall, selling over 15 million units and 200,000 cabinets. Over the years it was ported to SNES, Sega, and more, while the franchise lives in modern age and characters like Akuma, Ryu, and Chun-Li continuing to be fan favorites.

Resident Evil

Credit: Screenshot via Steam.com

Resident Evil is Capcom’s best-selling franchise and the top horror game series, with over 160 million copies sold through all its iterations and sequels. The first game came out in 1996 and in doing so pioneered the now super popular survival horror genre. The story follows the S.T.A.R.S. team facing zombies and Umbrella Corporation’s bioweapons. The series has evolved from survival horror to action and back, along with the stories of such iconic characters like Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, among others. Resident Evil currently awaits its ninth official installment. RELATED: Original ‘Resident Evil 4’ Director Shinji Mikami Offers High Praise To ‘Remake’ Dev Team: “They Took The Half-Assed Scenario That I Just Wrote Up In Two Weeks And Really Built Up On That”



Diablo

Credit: YouTube Screenshot via petzenbaerli

Diablo is one of Blizzard’s iconic franchises. And while the latest installment has many disappointed, the first game still takes our breath away. Released in 1997, the story is set in Khanduras and players need to get through 16 dungeon levels beneath Tristram to get to Hell and fight Lord of Terror, Diablo. Originally on PC, it was ported to PlayStation in 1998. Its randomized quests, online multiplayer, and atmospheric graphics earned critical acclaim. While the series has evolved beyond the simplistic sets with the sequels, especially Diablo 2, players return to the original, which has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.