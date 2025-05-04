10 Best Indie Games Of All Time

Indie games are bigger than ever. While AAA games are full of immersive stories, unique characters, and breathtaking art, sometimes grabbing an indie game for half the price gives players a more heartwrenching story. And when it comes to the best indie games of all time, it’s undeniable that these have managed to impress and capture the hearts of players everywhere. If you want to dive into the world of indies, then you need to start with a few of the most recommended, like these options.

10. Night in the Woods

Mae in Possum Springs

Sometimes we don’t want to go on an action adventure full of choices and combat. Sometimes we just want to enjoy a story. That’s where Night in the Woods comes in. Follow Mae Borowski, who moves back in with her parents after dropping out of college. Explore Possum Springs, reunite with old friends, and discover Mae’s haunting back story and the mystery of the town.

9. Undertale

Frisk in the Beginning

Undertale is still receiving praise for being one of the best indie games of all time. Created by one person, Toby Fox, the game plays like an old-school JRPG, but with a twist: you shouldn’t actually kill anyone. However, you can go down that road if you choose. Undertale has a lot of unique and hilarious characters, with intense boss battles that will have you sweating, all while telling a heart-wrenching story that is memorable for years after.

8. Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium

In Disco Elysium, players take to the streets of Revachol as Harry Dubois, who is a maverick cop and a chaotic drunk. And what’s great is that you can take on any role you choose. The game is packed with humor, meaningful encounters, and branching choices that impact the story.

7. Journey

Journey

Journey, suffice to say, is an amazing journey. This is one of those games that has beautiful art, but with an impressive story as well. All you need to do is climb to the top of the mountain in the distance, but it’s not really a simple task. The distance is packed with peaks and valleys, making each moment an experience that you’ll surely remember.

6. Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds

Time loops are terrifying. But playing Outer Wilds is a must for those wanting to venture into the best indie games of all time. This game does a time loop so well, earning it a spot on the list. Players are in a universe that is set to die every 20 minutes, so you have to explore the various planets in your solar system, looking for answers to why your star goes supernova, all while stuck repeating it over and over again.

5. Cuphead

Cuphead and Mugman

If you’re the kind of person who absolutely loves a challenge, then Cuphead is the game for you. The run-and-gun focuses on multi-stage boss battles, all with a unique art style that is inspired by 1920s cartoons, with music to match. But don’t let the beautiful colors and art style fool you; the game is relentless.

4. Hollow Knight

Knight in Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight, one of the best indie games of all time, has received praise for having challenging yet rewarding boss fights. In the game, you play as the Knight, a Nail-wielding bug that’s ridding the fallen kingdom of Hollownest of an infection. By exploring the kingdom, you must figure out how to stave off the infection that plagues the land and its inhabitants.

3. Hades

Zagreus in Hades

Roguelike games are becoming increasingly popular as well. The genre explores moving through dungeons, with each death seeing the players start over; however, still able to grow in skill and strength. Hades is one of the leading titles in the genre. Gamers will play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who is leaving the Underworld to meet his mother Persephone against his father’s wishes. As he tries to reach the surface, he’s constantly thwarted by Hades’ minions.

2. Minecraft

Player Holding Sword Fighting Zombies in Minecraft

When it comes to the best indie games of all time, Minecraft is at the top of the list. Since its release in 2011, players have been using their imagination to create insane builds, all while exploring dangerous caves and discovering the world. While it’s been refined and updated over the years with more content, the game is quite simple, yet it will have you obsessing over it for years.

1. Stardew Valley

Player on farm in Stardew Valley

Minecraft and Stardew Valley are at the same level when it comes to how incredible the indie games are. The game sees players heading to Pelican Town per their grandfather’s wishes and starting a farm, all while exploring the townspeople, forming relationships, and uncovering the mysteries of the town. Similar to Minecraft, players will end up spending hours upon hours on this game without even realizing it, and without complaint.