8 Best Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

Credit: Best Video Game Soundtrack, Ciri in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt Red, Screenshot via Steam

While a game is measured by its plot, characters, mechanics, and art style, it’s safe to say that music is another huge factor. The soundtrack can make or break how a game is received by many players. But what are considered the best video game soundtracks of all time? From classic AAA franchises to unique indie games, these are the top eight soundtracks in no particular order.

8. Minecraft (2011)

Player Holding Sword Fighting Zombies in Minecraft (2011), Mojang Studios, Screenshot via Minecraft

Minecraft is an iconic game and a must-have for all players. And one reason it’s so beloved is its beautiful soundtrack by C418. The ambient soundtrack has soothing melodies that are incredibly immersive to players during their adventures. Even during combat, there’s nothing like the cozy music that makes you want to sit back and enjoy the music.

Related: Best Co-Op Games for Couples Besides It Takes Two

7. Undertale (2015)

Frisk in the Beginning of Undertale (2015), Toby Fox, Screenshot via Steam

With inspiration from RPG games on the Super Nintendo, Toby Fox did an amazing job when it comes to Undertale’s soundtrack. The indie game is one of the best in the genre, with music that channels the 16-bit era with catchy melodies and synth beats. The song Megalovania is a favorite among fans. It was praised so much that the particular song was added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Check Out: Best Metroidvania Games to Play While Waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong

6. Persona 5 (2016)

Palace Combat in Persona 5 (2016), P-Studio, Screenshot via Wiki Commons

Persona 5 easily has one of the best video game soundtracks of all time. Fans of the series agree that the 2016 game includes amazing hits compared to the rest of the franchise. The lead composer, Shoji Meguro, delves into smooth jazz with a cinematic flair that is memorable and perfect for the gameplay.

Read Next: Most Valuable Consoles of All Time

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

Geralt in Tavern The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt Red, Screenshot via Steam Credit: Geralt in Tavern The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt Red, Screenshot via Steam

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is considered one of the best RPGs out there, and it also has one of the best video game soundtracks of all time. It’s attention to detail while providing players with amazing world-building, beautiful scenery, and memorable characters and quests is unmatched. All accompanied by a soundtrack full of folk music and battle hymns composed using medieval instruments, the game feels authentic and immersive.

Also Read: BioWare’s Best Games: Ranked

4. Journey (2012)

Journey (2012), Thatgamecompany, Screenshot via Wiki Commons

Journey is the first game to ever have its soundtrack nominated for a Grammy Award, highlighting just how amazing this one is. Journey demonstrates the potential for music in the industry, changing its tone and intensity in response the player’s actions. The lead composer, Austin Wintory, uses the cello as his primary instrument, mixing in other sounds as the game progresses, immersing you in the intense, beautiful world.

Read More: The Most Expensive Video Games Ever Made: Ranked

3. Doom (1993)

Player Armed in Doom (1993), id Software, Screenshot via Steam

Doom is known for its gritty, brutal, and fast gameplay. And the 1993 game featured a soundtrack that truly captured the atmosphere. Bobby Prince, the lead composer of the soundtrack, took inspiration from punk and heavy metal classics, including Slayer, Metallica, and more, providing tracks perfect for letting out aggression and tackling the horrifying environment players found themselves in.

Related: Best Indie Publishing Houses Everyone Should Know

2. Final Fantasy VI (1994)

Final Fantasy VI (1994), Square, Screenshot via Steam

When it comes to the Final Fantasy series, it’s hard to narrow down which one has the best soundtrack out of them all, because there are so many. But one of the best in the franchise goes to Final Fantasy VI, the greatest RPH of the 16-bit era for many. The game has a grand story with a soundtrack that follows, featuring dramatic boss music to opera, immersing gamers in the world.

Check Out: Ubisoft Sequels We Need Right Now

1. Super Mario Bros (1985)

Mario Jumping in Super Mario Bros (1985), Nintendo, Screenshot via Fandom

When it comes to the best video game soundtracks of all time, the number one pick has to go to Super Mario Bros, which is thanks to Koji Kondo. Not only is it the most iconic franchise ever, but the soundtrack is recognizable to every gamer. The game features upbeat, catchy melodies that perfectly capture the game’s fun and adventurous spirit. The theme song was also the first musical piece from a video game to be inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.