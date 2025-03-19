10 Ubisoft Sequels We Need Right Now

Ubisoft has dominated the gaming industry for over three decades, but, unfortunately, most of its best games are stuck with sixth and seventh-generation consoles. With the release of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Ubisoft has finally proved that it has the capacity to dominate ninth-generation console gaming as it did with previous generations. While announcing the game, alongside Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, Ubisoft promised to release more remakes of their previous games, and these 10 games are the prime candidates for Ubisoft sequels that fans need now.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was a befitting addition to the Layla Hassan trilogy that has only become more popular over the years. While the game concludes Kassandra’s story, it doesn’t actually tell players what the protagonist has been up to after she gained immortality and lived for 2,500 years when she accomplishes the game’s core mission. An expansion of Alexios or Kassandra’s stories to cover other battles they take part in after the Peloponnesian War on a ninth-generation console is a long-overdue sequel that would make the game more fulfilling.

Child of Light (2014)

Child of Light redefined platform gaming in 2014 with its pacing, visuals, and interactive sequences, delivering the ultimate RPG experience in 2D. The game follows Princess Aurora as she tries to save the mythical land of Lemuria from the evil Queen of the Night. Despite the game making a profit and the publisher hinting at a sequel, Child of Light II is yet to see the light of day. The game’s sequel would be a welcome shift from Ubisoft’s core franchises, which have seen a decline in recent years. RELATED: 10 Best Ubisoft Games Ranked

Beyond Good & Evil (2003)

Beyond Good & Evil 2 now holds the record as the game with the longest development timeline, having been in the works since 2008. In the original game, players control Jade, a photojournalist, as she investigates an alien conspiracy that could wipe out life on Hillys. The game’s storyline ends with Jade ascending into space, and players would have loved a sequel where she and her uncle eventually take on DomZ. The game is still nowhere in sight, though, despite getting multiple updates, including getting a new creative director, Fawzi Mesmar, in December 2024. RELATED: The Top 10 Best FPS Games of All Time

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time (2003)

Sands of Time is the game that reintroduced Prince of Persia back to avid gamers with its deep storyline and excellent graphics, proving to be way ahead of time. However, that was 2003, and while the game got two instant sequels, neither Warrior Within nor The Two Thrones really captured the charm of the original. After failed reboots in 2008 and 2010, Ubisoft froze the franchise, only announcing a remake in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Unfortunately, the remake also went into development hell, and while it is currently set for a release in 2026, what fans really need is a faithful sequel to The Prince and Farah’s love story without losing the game’s adventurous spirit.

Rayman Legends (2013)

This is another platformer gem by Ubisoft, which the publisher hasn’t improved on despite the game’s immense potential to diversify Ubisoft’s main IPs. In the game, players guide Rayman, Globox, Murfy, the Teensies, and other characters across multiple levels of the platform on missions to liberate their friends and allies. The addition of more playable characters on a 3D platform, including multiplayer modes, made Legends the dream improvement upon Origins for gamers. While no news of a sequel has been made so far, a Rayman Legends sequel is highly anticipated.

I Am Alive (2012)

This was set to be Ubisoft’s version of The Last Of Us, minus the mutants, but it hasn’t come to fruition yet. Developed by Ubisoft Shanghai, I Am Alive is a chillingly realistic-looking survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world where players guide an unnamed protagonist to find his wife and daughter. The game is basically a platformer with advanced options for movement, combat, and shooting. Despite some complaints over the game’s mechanical aspects, I Am Alive was a well-received hit, becoming a top-ten best-seller on both Xbox Live and Playstation Network. The game ends on a cliffhanger, suggesting the continuity of the protagonist’s mission. So let’s see it!

Watch Dogs: Legion (2020)

Watch Dogs: Legion didn’t hit the heights of its two immediate predecessors commercially, but that was mostly because of bugs rather than the game itself. Set in London, the game follows the hacker group DedSec as they seek to clear their names after being framed for a series of terrorist attacks. Ubisoft stopped updates to the game shortly after its release and hasn’t given any news of a sequel despite widespread fan interest. DedSec is now a fan-favorite hacker group and fans would love to see them take on Albion and their many other enemies in other cities around the world.

For Honor (2017)

This game took medieval combat gaming to a whole new level, with the melee-style multiplayer fights becoming a sensation among gamers. It is basically an arena combat game where players can choose to fight as a Samurai, a Knight, or a Viking, with additional modes added later. Unlike typical combat games, For Honor invited gamers to invest in the ultimate battle strategy to defeat their enemies. The game’s depth and aesthetics are gripping, which explains its instant success. Unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn’t made any announcement of a sequel despite the wide room for diversification.

Driver: San Francisco (2011)

The Driver series was another opportunity for Ubisoft to diversify from its core IPs, and none of the franchise’s three games holds as much potential as Driver: San Francisco. In the game, players take on the identity of FBI agent John Tanner as he teleports (shifts) between cars, accomplishing multiple missions. The game’s open world, eye-catching aesthetics, excellent pacing, and realistic recreation of San Francisco and the entire Bay Area turn every ride into a scenic city tour. After a decade-long hiatus, Ubisoft finally announced that it would revisit the series, although concrete details on a sequel haven’t been given. RELATED: 10 Numbers That Prove Gaming Is Bigger Than Ever

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag follows Welsh pirate turned Assassin Edward Kenway as he sails his Jackdaw across the Caribbean, accomplishing multiple missions for the Brotherhood. In the game, players sail Kenway across the high seas between Havana, Nassau, and Kingston, engaging in land and naval combat. Although it got two immediate sequels, none of them continued Kenway’s story, leaving much room for the franchise to explore what the pirate did after discovering the Observatory. Fan interest in the sequel has been high since its release, and Ubisoft seems to finally have a release date set for one.

