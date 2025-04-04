7 Most Valuable Consoles of All Time

For gamers and collectors everywhere, getting their hands on some of the most valuable consoles is an amazing feat. With numerous special editions, limited-produced units, or even unreleased consoles that somehow got into the public’s hands, it’s difficult to find something worthwhile. But if you’re a collector who wants to get ahold of some of the most valuable consoles, then it’s time to start searching the internet for these seven finds.

7. Maziora Dreamcast, $6,400

One of the most valuable consoles of all time is this Mzaiora edition Dreamcast. The special edition was only released in Japan in 1999 and was produced in partnership with Maziora. The console was painted with a pearlescent coating that changes colors depending on the light and angle under which it is viewed. With only 500 total units created and 200 signed by Tadahiko Taira, these consoles are worth thousands, with some popping up on secondary marketplaces like eBay for $6,000 or more.

5. 10 Million Model PS1, $6,700

Worth around $6,700, one of the rarest and most valuable consoles is the 10 Million Model PlayStation 1. PlayStation decided to celebrate selling over 10 million consoles by creating a dark blue limited edition version, which was stunning. But of course, the limited edition makes it impossible to get ahold of, giving it it's high value.

6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X, $8,300

Another special edition console makes its way to the list of most valuable consoles of all time. This console saw Team Xbox and Square Enix partner up to produce one of the coolest consoles around to celebrate the upcoming release of the new Tomb Raider game at the time. The console featured Mayan inscriptions and glowing apocalyptic eclipse symbols on top of the hardware with a matching brown controller. The console was up for auction with a hefty fee of $7,600, however, the final bid was all the way to $8,300 before it finally sold.

4. Rose Gold PS4 and Xbox One, $13,699

A new console that earns a spot in the most valuable consoles in the world goes to these rose gold editions of the PS4 and Xbox One. These are the world's "first gold gaming consoles" that were announced by the United Arab Emirates retailer Jumbo Electronics. For $13,700, fans would be able to receive these highly detailed consoles for those who want to game in luxury.

3. Atari Cosmos, $7,500

Atari's are one of the most sought-after retro consoles for collectors and gamers. But several Atari consoles have been created, with one being one of the rarest consoles ever, the Atari Cosmos. The main feature was that it included holographic images from its screen, but critics were less impressed, urging Atari to avoid releasing them. Today, only six are known to exist, with three of them being partially working, which can be found for nearly $8,000 on secondary marketplaces.

2. The Nintendo PlayStation, $360,000

The rarity of an unreleased console just bumps up the value. For instance, an unreleased console is number one on the list of most valuable consoles ever. While rivals now, Sony and Nintendo worked on a console that would usher in a whole new era of gaming for both companies. While the console was never released, the prototype did make it to an auction house in 2020, with the console selling for $360,000.

1. Nintendo Wii Supreme, $365,000

The most expensive game console ever made is the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme which officially debuted in 2006 with a $249 price tag. Selling about 100 million units, it’s the company’s most successful home console. However, one variant of the console is known as one of the most valuable consoles of all time, the Nintendo Wii Supreme created by Stuart Hughes. The console has over 2,500 grams of 22-karat solid gold, making its value over $360,000.