8 Most Valubale Video Games of All Time

Credit: Video Game Collection, Pokemon Cartridges, Brad Unsplash

Collectors scour the world in attempts to uncover worthwhile finds. And thanks to the internet, it’s easier to find the most valuable video games of all time.

Shockingly, some games are worth thousands upon thousands of dollars. Whether there are limited copies of that certain video game or copies that were supposed to be removed but slipped into the public’s hands, there are dozens of reasons why these are the most valuable video games of all time.

8. DarXide, $1,400

Credit: Starship in Space Shooting Asteroids, Cover Art for DarXide Frontier Development, Wiki Commons

Starting off the list of most valuable video games of all time is this shoot 'em up game developed by Frontier Developments, DarXide. The game is similar to Asteroids, as players must destroy a number of space rocks in order to complete each level. The game was published by Sega for the 32X, and it was one of the last releases from the console with only a European release in 1996, making it extremely valuable for collecting.

7. Dead Space Ultra Limited Edition, $1,920

Credit: Isaac Clarke (Gunner Wright) in the Kellion Vessel Dead Space Remake, Electronic Arts

One of the most valuable video games of all time goes to this Ultra Limited Edition for the Xbox 360, Dead Space. The science fiction horror franchise released a very exclusive limited edition with only 1,000 copies ever made. The package comes with a 160-page graphic novel, the Dead Space Downfall animated movie, and much more. Because of its limited copies, the value is nearly $2,000.

6. Red Sea Crossing, $2,259

Credit: Moses Jumping Over Clams and Avoiding a Javelin, Red Sea Crossing, Wiki Commons

Next on the list is Red Sea Crossing, a 1983 Christian side-scrolling video game for the Atari 2600. The game was released for mail order only, and its existence went unrecorded for years until it was discovered in 2007 at a garage sale. Only two verified copies have been found, which makes it one of the rarest published video games of all time. It's also one of the earliest Christian video games, as the story is based on an event described in the Bible.

5. NBA Elite 11 PlayStation 3, $17,500

Credit: Kevin Durant on NBA Elite 11 Cover Art Electronic Arts Sports Wiki Commons

It might be shocking to see that a PlayStation NBA game has such a high value, but surprisingly Electronic Arts canceled the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions after a demo release showcasing the absurd amount of bugs and glitches. The original mobile game was supposed to change the game’s control system but the company was just too pressed on development time to make it work. Of course, with the game being canceled, it seems that a few slipped into the public’s hands anyway. And while it’s value is around $3,000, one game was sold in 2022 for $17,500 on eBay, proving that it’s worth much more.

4. Blockbuster World Championship II, $5,232

Credit: Genesis Blockbuster World Championship II Cartridge, LaunchBox Game Database

An interesting addition to the list of most valuable video games goes to the Blockbuster World Championship II cartridge. In 1995, Blockbuster organized its second video game championship. Each store was awarded a Store Champion with a prize of free rentals for the next two years. The best eleventh players then won a trip to San Francisco for the final fight in August. The World Championship II cartridge was built with trimmed-down versions of NBA Jam Tournament Edition and Judge Dredd and was handed out to the winners. Of course, this exclusive event makes the cartridge extremely rare, with a value of over $5,000.

3. Air Raid, $33,400

Credit: Air Raid Atari 2600 Ship Protecting Buildings Men-A-Vision Wiki Commons

The 1982 shoot 'em up game, Air Raid, was published for the Atari 2600 and was the only game published by Men-A-Vision. The game consists of players controlling a ship that moves side-to-side above two buildings, protecting them from bombs of enemy ships. It's considered one of the most valuable video games of all time, with a complete copy selling for $33,433 in 2012.

2. Tetris for Sega Genesis, $50,000

Credit: Aedrian Salazar Unsplash

Tetris is one of the most popular games in the world, but you might not think that it's also one of the most valuable video games of all time. However, this particular version is one of the rarest games in history, as Tetris for the Sega Genesis was never actually released to the general public. In 1988, publisher Tengen lost the publishing rights before Tetris's release, at which point the company was ordered to destroy all remaining copies. Only one batch slipped through to the public, containing 10 copies, making them worth around $50,000.

1. Gamma Attack, $50,000

Credit: Gammation RetroGames.cz

Gamma Attack for the Atari 2600 goes in the number one spot for the most valuable video game of all time. It’s the rarest commercial video game, as only one was ever made. Developed by Gammation in 1983, the game was found and put on eBay for a whopping $500,000, but no one bought it. Unfortunately, since no sales have been made, even though it’s incredibly rare, the value is hard to nail down, though many estimate it’s worth around $50,000.