The 7 Best Games You Can No Longer Play

Credit: Best Games You Can No Longer Play, Friday the 13th The Game (2017), IllFonic, Screenshot via Steam

Unfortunately, not every game sticks around. Whether it’s due to not being updated, not being popular enough, or licensing issues, some games shut down. Let’s take a look at some of the best games you can no longer play for a variety of reasons. These games gained immense popularity and have left fans yearning for more even after their delisting. Here are the best games you can no longer play.

7. Multiversus

Multiversus (2022), Player First Games, Screenshot via Fandom

Multiversus is one of the many fighting game titles. The game was developed by Player First Games and featured beloved characters from Warner Bros. franchises like Batman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and even Arya from Game of Thrones. However, the developers eventually decided to shut the game down as they faced issues like balance problems and limited content. This is definitely one of the best games that you can no longer play, leaving fans a bit disappointed.

6. Minecraft: Story Mode

Minecraft Story Mode (2015), Telltale Games, Screenshot via Steam

Minecraft is easily one of the biggest franchises, and they have a variety of different spinoffs. One was their Story Mode, which consisted of two seasons that were both point-and-click adventures that released in 2016 and 2017. However, in 2018, the developers of the game Telltale Games closed their doors, leaving the licensing for the game to run out and eventually be removed from systems.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Anniversary Edition

Legend of Zelda Four Swords Anniversary Edition (2011), Nintendo, Screenshot via Fandom

Along with Minecraft, another one of the most popular franchises in the list is The Legend of Zelda, and their Four Swords Anniversary Edition is by far one of the best games you can no longer play. If you own the digital copy, then you’re lucky, but aside from that, the game is not accessible. The co-op multiplayer game allowed users to tackle Link’s adventure alone, controlling two versions of the character in order to navigate through the title’s many puzzles.

4. Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth

Castlevania Adventure ReBirth (2009), M2, Screenshot via Fandom

This one was, unfortunately, a WiiWare exclusive and became lost in media when the Wii Shop Channel shut down in 2019. Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth sees players controlling the vampire hunter Christopher Belmont as he platforms through a gothic castle on a quest to destroy Dracula, and is easily one of the best games you can no longer play.

3. Friday the 13th: The Game

Friday the 13th The Game (2017), IllFonic, Screenshot via Steam

Another amazing title that refers to a movie is Friday the 13th: The Game. The spooky multiplayer game places up to eight people in Camp Crystal Lake, with one playing Jason Voorhees and the other playing camp counselors. It’s bone-chilling and received an instant fanbase; however, licensing issues with the game ruined it. It launched in 2017, but the servers shut down just three years later after issues.

2. Super Mario Bros. 35

Super Mario Bros 35 (2020), Arika, Screenshot via Nintendo

There are never enough Super Mario games out in the world. And unfortunately, this is by far one of the best games you can no longer play. Super Mario Bros. 35 turned the plumber into a battle royale, where you and 34 others run and jump through levels until the last person is standing. The game launched in 2020, but was always intended for a limited-time event, and it unfortunately delisted after only 6 months.

1. P.T.

P.T. (2014), Kojima Productions, Screenshot via Fandom

Ask anyone about the most tragic delisting of a game, and they’ll mention P.T. This is by far one of the best games you can no longer play. To be fair, it’s only a demo of a game, but the potential was substantial, and it shattered hearts to know it would never become a reality. P.T. was a concept for a much larger project in the Silent Hill series, and it saw people exploring endless looping hallways with disturbing sights and interesting puzzles. The project was unfortunately canceled in 2015, and P.T. was removed from PlayStation stores shortly after.