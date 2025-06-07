8 Best Video Games Based on Movies That You Need to Play

Credit: Video Games Based on Movies Friday the 13th The Game (2017), IllFonic, Screenshot via Steam

Many of us, after watching a stellar movie, want to step inside the world and experience it for ourselves. Thankfully, with some of the best video games based on movies, you can do just that. From cult classics to genre-defining titles, these are the best movies that provide players the chance to play and control iconic characters. From Lord of the Rings to Star Wars, here are the best video games based on movies.

8. Scarface: The World Is Yours

Scarface The World Is Yours (2006), Radical Entertainment, Screenshot via Wiki Commons

While there was a 19-year gap between the movie and game, Scarface is easily one of the best video games based on movies. The game begins during the climactic shootout scene in the film, and players are then presented with an open-world Miami to explore, with third-person gameplay and mechanics similar to Grand Theft Auto. The over-the-top action really encompasses the cult classic movie.

7. Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th The Game (2017), IllFonic, Screenshot via Steam

Another one of the best video games based on movies is the Friday the 13th adaptation. The classic horror game nailed the horrifying atmosphere of the movies, offering players a multiplayer game that is just as fun and thrilling as watching the movies. Players either play the camp counselor or Jason himself, and must work together to take down the masked maniac.

6. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor (2014), Monolith Productions, Screenshot via Steam

Shadow of Mordor stands out amongst the rest due to its compelling gameplay and groundbreaking Nemesis System. While there have been several adaptations of the Lord of the Rings franchise in video game format, nothing is quite like this one. The game has excellent stealth-action gameplay and stellar parkour systems while giving players the ability to explore Sauron’s realm.

5. The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay

Chronicles of Riddick Escape from Butcher Bay (2004), Starbreeze Studios, Screenshot via Steam

In this instance, the video game is actually better than the movie that it’s based on, interestingly enough. Chronicles of Riddick mixes both stealth and melee with first-person shooting for a great effect in a deadly intergalactic prison. At the time, the game was years ahead visually, providing amazing details, solid texture work, and beautiful lighting.

4. GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye 007 (1997), Rare, Screenshot via Xbox

While the game’s graphics don’t look stellar these days, it’s still known as one of the best video games based on movies. GoldenEye 007 revolutionized shooters. The game has specific missions that Bond must complete, determined by difficulty. The game also featured characters from the franchise’s history and has a variety of weapons to choose from.

3. Alien: Isolation

Alien Isolation (2014), Creative Assembly, Screenshot via Steam

Alien is one of the biggest science fiction movies, as well as one of the best horror movies. And Alien: Isolation is by far one of the best video games based on movies. Not only does it tell an original story, but the game still leans heavily on the first film when it comes to tone and gameplay, so you’re immersed and familiar with the world.

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (2003) BioWare, Screenshot via Fandom

Star Wars is one of the largest franchises right now, and with it comes amazing video games, action figures, TV shows, and more. But one of the first, and best video games based on movies, is the 2003 release of Knights of the Old Republic. Not only was the an innovative narrative and engaging combat system, but the RPG customization put players in the universe perfectly to live out their Star Wars dreams.

1. Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 (2004) Treyarch, Screenshot via Fandom

The MCU is one of the biggest franchises, so it’s only right that one of the best video games based on movies is Spider-Man 2. The open sandbox game set in New York City was a perfect demonstration of what every game based on a pre-existing world should do. It puts players in control of the titular character, allowing them to discover the story that’s so close to their hearts.