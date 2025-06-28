6 Best Games to Buy in the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Credit: Steam Summer Sale Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

Steam has countless sales throughout the year that highlight certain publishers, game styles, and just fun, out-of-the-blue sales. But one of the largest is the Steam Summer Sale, which offers exciting discounts on a wide range of games compared to regular sales. If you want to know more about the Steam Summer Sale, like when it is and which games to keep an eye out for, then keep reading.

Steam Summer Sale Details

Steam Summer Sale Steam

The Steam Summer Sale began June 26th, according to Steam’s official post, and will end on July 10th. That gives gamers plenty of time, two weeks, to build up their game library.

As mentioned, Steam Summer Sale is the biggest event of the year for the platform, so you’re going to notice a bunch of discounts on a variety of games. Some discounts will be up to 95% off. There will be new releases, but don’t expect to see more than 5% to 10% off for those.

So, what are the top games to watch out for this year that will be on sale? Here are the ones we grabbed this year:

Read More: The 7 Best Mobile Games Ever

6. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

Although released in 2019, the Red Dead Redemption franchise is still one of the largest and most active to this day. Thanks to the Steam Summer Sale, the $59.99 AAA game is only $14.99. Grab this one while you can to experience the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age.

Related: 10 Best Indie Games Of All Time

5. Civilization VII

Civilization VII, Firaxis Games, Screenshot via Steam

Sid Meier’s Civilization is one of the biggest strategy games of all time. So why not grab it now while the game is 15% off, from $69.99 to $59.49. The game was released at the beginning of 2025 and has players using strategic decisions to shape the unique cultural lineage of their evolving empire. By picking one of the many leader options in the game, you can navigate throughout history and steer the story the way you see fit.

Check Out: 8 Best Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

4. DOOM

DOOM The Dark Ages, id Software, Screenshot via Steam

The Steam Summer Sale features several amazing titles in long-running franchises that have shaped the gaming industry. And DOOM is another one of those titles. The Dark Ages just released in May this year, and is already one of the best in the franchise. Players step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM slayer in the never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.

Read More: 8 Best Video Games Based on Movies That You Need to Play

3. Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds, CAPCOM, Screenshot via Steam

Thanks to the Steam Summer Sale, gamers can grab the beloved Monster Hunter Wilds game that was just released in 2025 for only $55.99. The game is about the force of nature running wild and relentless, with environments transforming drastically from one moment to the next. The story is about monsters and humans and their struggles to live in harmony in a world of duality.

Read Next: The 7 Best Games You Can No Longer Play

2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Warhorse Studios, Screenshot via Steam

Next on the list of best games to grab during the Steam Summer Sale is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a thrilling story-driven action RPG set in 15th-century Medieval Europe. Players can experience the ultimate medieval adventure through the eyes of young Henry, as they embark on a journey of epic proportions. The price of the game is originally $59.99, but is currently $47.99.

Also Read: 8 Best Co-Op Games for Couples Besides It Takes Two

1. Elden Ring Nightrein

Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

One of the biggest titles for the Steam Summer Sale is by far Elden Ring Nightreign. The FromSoftware game is a standalone adventure within the Elden Ring universe, crafted to offer players a new gaming experience by remimagining the game’s core design. The add-on sees players working with two other players in order to defeat various bosses over a three-day period. The game is originally $39.99, but is only ___ during the sale.