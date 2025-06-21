The 7 Best Mobile Games Ever

Credit: Best Mobile Games Balatro (2024), LocalThunk, Screenshot via Steam

Who said you’re not a real gamer just because you play on your phone? While some might think that mobile gaming is just a more convenient way to enjoy the hobby. Of course, mobile gamers do not have full access to some of the best games you can find on Steam and consoles, but there are still several of the best mobile games that even hardcore gamers will fall in love with. Here are a few of the best mobile games ever that you need to download today.

8. Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga (2012), King, Screenshot via Microsoft

Candy Crush is an old name, but surprisingly, it’s still one of the leading mobile games today. Released in 2012 by King, the game was originally only for Facebook, but quickly moved to smartphones. And while the premise of the game is quite simple, as players just need to swipe colored pieces of candy on a board to match three or more, until they complete the task in each level, the game is still great. What makes it so great is that, like most games, the levels get progressively harder, which pushes you to hone your skills, making it the best mobile game ever.

7. Stardew Valley

Player on farm in Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

So many gamers can never have enough copies of their favorite games. And while console and PC are the best way to play Stardew Valley, that hasn’t stopped mobile gamers from enjoying the cozy farming simulator and adventure game. Stardew Valley is easily one of the best indie games of all time, so when players get it on their phone, they’re quickly enamored by the wholesome art style, the quirky characters, and the adventures when growing crops and exploring the mines.

6. Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (2019), TiMi Studio Group, Screenshot via Google Play

You don’t need to buy a PC or console to play AAA games. Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises, and you can have it with you on the go with this 2019 free-to-play game. It was one of the largest mobile game launches in history, generating over $480 million with 270 million downloads in just a year. The game has multiplayer and battle royale, offering a wide range of entertainment value.

5. Roblox

Dress to Impress on Roblox (2006), Roblox Corporation, Screenshot via Roblox

Roblox is available on almost every platform, which makes it one of the best mobile games ever. The online game platform and game creation system allow players to program and play games created by themselves and others, essentially having millions of games that you can easily play. The platform offers a range of games from adventure, cozy, simulators, horror, and more.

4. Minecraft

Player Holding Sword Fighting Zombies in Minecraft (2011), Mojang Studios, Screenshot via Minecraft

Similar to Stardew Valley, Minecraft is one of the biggest games in general. Every gamer at some point in their lives has picked up the game. So this is an essential app to have on any device. Minecraft is one of the best mobile games as it lets you go into creative mode to build your dream scene, or go into adventure mode where you must survive in an expansive world full of creatures that want to kill you. And it truly takes skill to defeat the Ender Dragon on mobile.

3. Pokémon GO

Pokemon GO (2020), Niantic, Screenshot via Google Play

Pokémon GO took the world by storm back in 2020 when the world was shut down. The app urged people outside, which was what we all needed to keep our heads on straight during COVID. The augmented reality mobile game used GPS to locate, capture, train, and battle virtual Pokémon, which appear as if they are in the player’s real-world location. The concept is incredible, as people finally got to experience what it’s like to have their own Pokémon and battle neighbors and friends. Even though it slowed down after COVID, it’s still easily one of the best mobile games ever.

2. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact (2020), MiHoYo, Screenshot via Genshin Impact

Another free-to-play game that is considered one of the best mobile games is Genshin Impact, a 2020 action role-playing game that features an anime-style open world environment and action-based battle system. Not only is a updated frequently to keep players interested, but the gacha system mechanics keep players invested in their gameplay, making it an addictive game. The gameplay follows The Traveler, who must cross the land of Teyvat in search of their lost sibling.

1. Balatro

Balatro (2024), LocalThunk, Screenshot via Steam

As of this year, Balatro is easily one of the best mobile games that you can grab. The 2024 poker-themed roguelike deck-building game requires players must score a certain number of points playing poker hands from a starting 52-card deck, with a limited number of hands and discards each round. Balatro received acclaim from game critics, selling more than 5 million copies by January 2025, and was named Game of the Year at the 25th Game Developers Choice Awards. The addictive nature of the roguelike and deck-building aspect makes this the number one selection for the list of best mobile games ever.