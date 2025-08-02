8 Best-Selling Game Franchises of All Time

Credit: Best-Selling Game Franchise FIFA 22, Electronic Arts, Screenshot via Steam

While games fluctuate in popularity over the years, some video game franchises consistently outperform others. For instance, the best-selling game franchises prove that they will constantly be popular. And while some games go out of style after some time, they will always hold a place in gamers’ hearts. From Call of Duty to Mario, these are the best-selling game franchises of all time.

8. Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Square Enix, Screenshot via Steam

With over 200 million sales, Final Fantasy is one of the best-selling game franchises of all time. The JRPG was first released in 1987 and currently has 16 main installments. Each one centers on a particular group of heroes who are battling a great evil, but also explores each of the characters and their relationships.

7. FIFA 22

FIFA 22, Electronic Arts, Screenshot via Steam

The football simulator, FIFA, is next on the list of best-selling game franchises. Published by EA Sports, FIFA began in 1993 with its first game, FIFA International Soccer, on the Sega Mega Drive. The football management game sees players completing tournemnts, managing a team through seasons, and building your dream squad.

6. Minecraft

Player Holding Sword Fighting Zombies in Minecraft (2011), Mojang Studios, Screenshot via Minecraft

It’s easy to see that one of the best-selling game franchises of all time goes to the sandbox simulator Minecraft. Besides the main game, there are so many other games you can play, like Dungeons, Legends, and more. The game is the ultimate adventure for gamers who want to write their own story. Whether it’s building a massive world at your own pace, or fighting all the bosses.

5. Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

Grand Theft Auto is an action-adventure game by Rockstar Games that focuses on open worlds where players can complete various missions and progress the overall story. The characters are unique and interesting, and the story is gripping.

4. Pokémon

Pokémon GO (2020), Niantic, Screenshot via Google Play Credit: Pokemon GO (2020), Niantic, Screenshot via Google Play

Of course, Pokémon is next on the list of best-selling video games of all time. The franchise’s first game was released in 1996 in Japan and has since been a staple in households everywhere. The game focuses on players moving through the world, collecting Pokémon, and battling one another. The game is exciting, strategic, with enough of a challenge to keep fans focused.

3. Call of Duty

Call of Duty Warzone, Activision, Screenshot via Steam

When it comes to first-person shooters and military games, Call of Duty is the winner. The franchise started in 2003 and has over 20 games in the main series. But they also have several spin-offs and handheld games that are also part of the franchise. The series originally focused on a World War II setting, but has expanded to several modern settings.

2. Tetris

Tetris Effect Connected, Enhance, Screenshot via Steam

Tetris is easily one of the best-selling game franchises of all time, but while there isn’t actual sequels to the game, there has been several variants. The game started in 1988, and as of 2017, it holds the record for having the most variants, with a total of 220 over 65 platforms.

1. Mario

Mario Kart World, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Another franchise from Japan that is also one of the best-selling game franchises of all time is Mario. Starring the titular plumber character Mario in various video games, but has also appeared in novels, comics, films, and animated series. The platformer is one of the most influential games in the video game industry and has had over 200 games, including 24 mainline Super Mario games.