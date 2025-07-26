8 Best Roguelike Games to Play on Steam

Credit: Best Roguelike Games Dead Cells (2018), Motion Twin, Screenshot via Steam

The best roguelike games offer a variety of challenges, with a new experience every playthrough. The satisfying loop that pushes you to be better and better with each run is fulfilling and exciting. But what are the best in the genre you can play right now? While these games ask for commitment, the rewards are plentiful. Get lost in the world of video games by diving into the best roguelike games of all time.

8. Blue Prince

Blue Prince (2025), Dogubomb, Screenshot via Steam

One of the most recent additions to the roguelike genre is Blue Prince, the 2025 game by Rogubomb. In the game, players control a fourteen-year-old boy next in line for an inheritance. Players head to Mt. Holly, where every dawn unveils a new mystery. You must navigate through shifting corridors and ever-changing chambers in hopes of uncovering mysteries, finding objects, and heading to the rumored Room 46.

7. Balatro

Balatro (2024), LocalThunk, Screenshot via Steam

Another one of the most unique roguelike games in the genre is Balatro, the 2024 game by LocalThunk. The take on poker is exciting and addictive. The game is a deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands while thinking of combinations that will earn you the most points. You’ll slowly move through tougher levels, gaining additional cards.

6. Spelunky 2

Spelunky 2 (2020), Mossmouth, Screenshot via Steam

The sequel to the classic roguelike platformer is considered one of the best roguelike games of all time. The simplistic 2D platformer isn’t anything but basic, as it builds upon the unique, randomized challenges that made the original game so addicting. Meet the next generation in this game, where players explore the Moon, searching for treasure and missing family.

5. Dead Cells

Dead Cells (2018) Prisoner, Motion Twin, Screenshot via Steam

The 2018 game by Motion Twin, Dead Cells, is one of the best roguelike games of all time. The metroidvania-inspired, action-platformer sees players exploring a sprawling, ever-changing castle while fighting their way past its keepers. It’s a difficult game that prioritizes rhythm and flow in movements and attacks, rewarding fast reflexes and improvisation.

4. Into the Breach

Into the Breach (2018), Subset Games, Screenshot via Steam

A unique spin on the classic roguelike genre is Into the Breach, where players control powerful mechs from the future to defeat an alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game. While the game has a steep learning curve, its design is addictive.

3. Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 (2020), Hopoo Games, Screenshot via Steam

The 3D over-the-shoulder gameplay is unique to the genre, making Risk of Rain 2 one of the best roguelike games you can play. Players are stranded on an alien planet and are challenged to find teleporters to get to the next area. Each level is finished with a standoff against progressively harder aliens. There are also several characters to pick from that you can learn to master for immense replayability.

2. Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire (2019), Mega Crit, Screenshot via Steam

Another classic in the roguelike genre is Slay the Spire, one of the best roguelike games. It’s wonderfully unique with a beautiful design. The deckbuilding card game has players choose one of four central characters, all with different builds and card types, and must make their way to the top of the spire to defeat the boss at its core.

1. Hades

Zagreus in Hades (2020), Supergiant Games, Screenshot via Steam

When you think of the best roguelike games, you immediately think of Hades. The action-packed dungeon-crawler focuses on assembling a build from godly weapons and buffs. In the game, players are defying the gods of the dead as they hack and slash out of the Underworld. What makes this game top-tier is that it’s designed for you to fail so many times just to improve. There’s an abundance of challenges, stories, and discoveries that make this game one of the greats.