8 Hardest Video Games of All Time

Credit: Hardest Video Games Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

While it’s nice to sit down with a comfortable game where you explore a world full of new creatures, characters, and stories, some people would rather have more of a challenge. While there’s nothing wrong with a comfortable, even cozy game to play, there’s more fulfillment when you complete some of the hardest video games. For those who want to experience the most frustrating, rage-inducing games of all time, here are the hardest ones.

8. Hollow Knight (2017)

Knight in Hollow Knight (2017), Team Cherry, Screenshot via Steam

What makes Hollow Knight such an interesting game is that it’s technically considered cozy thanks to its charming visuals, intricate levels, and dark aesthetic, while otherwise inviting. But it’s also known as one of the hardest video games of all time because of the lethal foes, challenging platform sections, and devastating bosses that force you to learn patterns to master the battles. While the game is welcoming at first glance, it’s definitely not one to grab if you’re not up for a challenge.

7. Hades (2020)

Zagreus in Hades (2020), Supergiant Games, Screenshot via Steam

Speaking of amazing visuals and stunning gameplay, Hades is next on the list of hard video games. The game is essentially built around failure. As players control Hades as he attempts to escape the underworld and kill his father, players have to die in order to progress. Which means that, while it’s part of the game, it’s incredibly rage-inducing. Each time you get a little farther through the dungeons, it immediately kills you to start over again.

6. Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels (1986)

Super Mario Bros. Lost Levels, Nintendo, Screenshot via Fandom

Shortly after the original was released, Super Mario Bros. 2, or Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, was released. The game keeps the same feel as Mario games, but with so much more difficulty. There are more challenging obstacles with poisonous mushrooms, deceptive warp zones, and more. Only hardcore Mario fans should pick up this bad boy.

5. Ninja Gaiden (2004)

Ninja Gaiden 2, Team Ninja, Screenshot via Steam

While the arcade version is enjoyable, the 2004 version of the game is considered one of the hardest video games of all time. The game is simply unforgiving, full of gore and violence, and while it has responsive controls, it’s almost impossible. Players simply need incredibly fast reflexes while navigating deadly platforming sections and relentless combat in order to master this game.

4. Dark Souls (2011)

Dark Souls, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

You could probably have the whole Dark Souls franchise on the list, but we’ll just focus on the first one released in 2011. FromSoftware is known for their challenging games, and this one takes fourth place, as it challenges players with cryptic lore, interconnected world design, and merciless bosses that take hours to defeat. Not only that, but the game punished button-mashing players and rewarded those who were patient and observant.

3. Cuphead (2017)

Cuphead, Studio MDHR, Screenshot via Steam

It might seem bizarre to see such a cheerful-looking game in third place on the list of hardest video games of all time, but don’t be deceived. Cuphead is easily one of the most frustrating and unrelenting games of all. The 1930s animation aesthetic is combined with a brutal run-and-gun gameplay for a challenging experience, just to earn money. To which you hope to spend on proper upgrades to go up against bosses with multiple forms, forcing you to learn patterns and timing just to overcome.

2. Elden Ring (2022)

Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

Of course, another FromSoftware game is in second place. Elden Ring is one of the newest additions to the list of hardest video games, as it takes Soulsborne formulas in an open-world setting, demanding exploration, adaptability, and skilful combat. There are countless bosses to defeat, but you’re constantly navigating the terrain and trying to avoid the relentless enemies around the land.

1. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam Credit: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

And last, but certainly not least on the list of hardest video games of all time, is yet another FromSoftware game. Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice is faster-paced with combat, full of intense sword duels, and a grappling hook mechanic for navigation. If you miss one step while parrying, performing stealth tactics, or even utilizing prosthetic tools, you’re instantly dead, forcing you to master all skills.