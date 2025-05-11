8 Upcoming Video Game Releases You Should Check Out

Credit: Upcoming Video Game Releases, Elden Ring Nightreign, From Software, Screenshot via Steam

Keeping up with new releases can be exhausting. There’s always something that you’ve missed along the way, or you’ve been too enraptured in your current game to realize something is around the corner. That’s okay, we’re here to help! We’ve gathered eight of the most anticipated video game releases that you need to mark on your calendar.

8. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Cover of Death Stranding 2 On the Beach, Screenshot via Kojima Productions

The beloved series is back with a sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, that is releasing for PlayStation 5 on June 26th. In this game, Sam sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. While the writing for this game began prior to 2020, they reworked it from scratch to reflect on the effect of COVID-19.

Related: Best Indie Games Of All Time

7. Kristala

Gameplay of Kristala, Astral Clocktower Studios, Screenshot via Steam

Kristala is currently in Early Access, but will be fully released on June 6th. The dark fantasy ARPG features Sekiro-inspired combat, acrobatic parkour, and exploration to uncover a detailed and immersive story. Players will embark on a thrilling journey to master the magic of the Sacred Six Krsitals as they battle to uncover the source of a mysterious and dark curse.

Check Out: Best Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 also has a few new video game releases that players should keep an eye out for, including both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. The two beloved Legend of Zelda games are coming to the new console with additional graphical and performance enhancements as well as a few new features to help you navigate the story and terrain.

Read More: Best Co-Op Games for Couples Besides It Takes Two

5. Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World, Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Another one of the best video game releases for the Switch 2 that you should watch out for is Mario Kart World, which releases on June 5th. The upcoming new Mario Kart game pits 24 drivers in a massive Forza Horizon-like open world for wild races with friends.

4. Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD

Gameplay of Bravely Default Flying Fairy, Square Enix, Screenshot via Nintendo

One of the best video game releases coming in June is from Square Enix, Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD. Bravely Default is one of their best new franchises that captures the essence of Final Fantasy and preserves the turn-based gameplay that makes the series so iconic. The remastered RPG is finally getting a release on Nintendo Switch 2

Related: Best Metroidvania Games to Play While Waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong

3. Elden Ring: Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign, From Software, Screenshot via Steam

One of the most anticipated new video game releases is releasing on May 29th by From Software. Elden Ring: Nightreign is a standalone adventure within the Elden Ring universe and is crafted to offer players a new gaming experience by reimagining the game’s core design.

Check Out: BioWare’s Best Games: Ranked

2. Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Gameplay of Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Capcom Co, Screenshot via Steam

The fighting genre has several amazing games already, but why not add more to your collection with this release on May 16th? The new collection delivers several amazing titles, including Capcom Vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Project Justice, and Power Stone.

Read More: Best Indie Publishing Houses Everyone Should Know

1. Doom: The Dark Ages

Gameplay of DOOM The Dark Ages (2025), id Software, Screenshot via Steam

Releasing May 15, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal (2020). The 2025 release sticks to the game’s theme of being an over-the-top action-packed battle against demons, blasting them into smithereens with a variety of weapons, with even more hardcore finishers.