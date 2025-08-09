8 Best Hybrid Games That Effortlessly Blend Genres

Credit: Best Hybrid Games, Moonlight (2018), 11 bit studios, Screenshot via Steam

Hybrid games are unique games that blend genres together seamlessly. So, what are the best hybrid games that you can play? From Rocket League to Dark Souls, these games are perfect for players who want more than one experience. Enjoy dungeon crawlers, but also want to manage a store? Want a first-person shooter but with more puzzles than combat? Countless games perfectly blend genres to create the ultimate experience, like these great recommendations.

8. Rocket League

Rocket League (2015), Psyonix LLC, Screenshot via Steam

Rocket League is a unique experience that is still a favorite amongst gamers. This is one of the best hybrid games for those who want soccer, but in a more extreme sense. The game combines racing and soccer seamlessly, having players pick and customize their cars to speed through an arena, hitting a ball into a goal. It’s even more intense than when it first released in 2015, thanks to the DLC that provides even more creative and inventive ways to smash into each other.

7. Undertale

Frisk in the Beginning of Undertale (2015), Toby Fox, Screenshot via Steam

Toby Fox’s classic is still one of the most beloved indie games ever, even though it’s been out since 2015. It’s also one of the best hybrid games released. The game starts off like a JRPG with its visual novel effects. As you move through the game, the adventure features turn-based combat, which you’re encouraged not to use. And even the turn-based combat is a unique experience, as you control your “heart” to avoid getting damaged during fights. And shockingly, there are even more twists to this JRPG adventure.

6. Portal 2

Portal 2, Valve, Screenshot via Steam

Portal 2 is easily one of the best hybrid games ever, as it combines puzzles with first-person shooters into a fun, memorable experience. The first game came out in 2007, but the second is a fan favorite, coming out in 2011. The iconic game is unforgettable with the combination of the two genres, proving that you don’t have to actually shoot anyone in an FPS.

5. Hades

Zagreus in Hades (2020), Supergiant Games, Screenshot via Steam

The roguelike genre is becoming more and more popular over the years, and Hades is one of the most well-known examples. The game merges the replayability of a roguelike with a fast-paced action RPG. What’s even more unique is that while most failures in roguelikes mean that players start from scratch, in this game, failing is encouraged to progress the story, creating meaningful dialogue in what is usually a frustrating experience.

4. Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus (2005), Team ICO, Screenshot via PlayStation

Shadow of the Colossus is one of the most impressive games that isn’t often talked about. The emotionally-charged journey provides a unique blend of genres that captures players. The game tasks players to take down several giant creatures to bring Wander’s betrothed back to life, but in order to do so, players must use platforming skills, puzzle skills, and third-person shooting abilities to take them down. Along with that, the game features a beautiful open-world setting with stunning visuals.

3. Moonlighter

Moonlight (2018), 11 bit studios, Screenshot via Steam

Another roguelike on the list of best hybrid games ever is Moonlight. The pixelated visuals are stunning, and the game seamlessly blends action RPG, roguelike, and shop management in a compelling story. Essentially, players dive into an ever-changing dungeon to progress the story, but can sell the loot they get to customers. It’s a beautiful adventure with multiple elements that make it a unique experience.

2. Dark Souls

Dark Souls, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

FromSoftware does a stellar job of creating intense and action-packed games, like their Dark Souls title. But not only is it an action RPG, but it also features elements of survival horror and metroidvania-style exploration. The game rewards players who use shortcuts, explore hidden areas, and find interconnected pathways throughout the story. The game not only has challenging bosses around every corner, but also has an invigorating puzzle-like map to unravel.

1. Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 2 (2010), Electronic Arts Screenshot via Steam

Mass Effect is a huge franchise, but the second installment in 2010 is one of the best hybrid games of all time. The science-fiction game features a traditional RPG experience, but also adds in an action-packed third-person shooter. Not only that, but it also features horror survival undertones throughout the entire series. The game blends together exploration, smooth combat, and easy-to-use mechanics to create an overall memorable experience when blending the two genres.