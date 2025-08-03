7 Best Puzzle Games on Steam You Need to Play

Credit: Outer Wilds, Annapurna Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

There’s nothing better than solving puzzles to exercise the brain. While some gamers want to enjoy action-adventure, third-person shooters, or even cozy simulators, other gamers want to work their brain. These puzzle games on steam do just that. Jump into beautiful narratives full of complicated, yet enjoyable puzzles with these great recommendations.

7. Somerville

Somerville, Jumpship, Screenshot via Steam

Somerville is first on the list of best puzzle games on steam. The game is hauntingly beautiful, offering a side-scrolling experience where players play a nameless father, ripped from his suburban life during an alien invasion. With his family scattered, the father must navigate the world using problem solving to survive the environment.

6. Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Screenshot via Steam

Another dark and twisted puzzle game on steam is Little Nightmares. The 2017 game has players stepping into the shoes of Six, a young girl who must navigate The Maw. Through stealth, exploration, and problem solving, the game creates tense, captivating experiences in an eerie setting and sound design.

5. The Witness

The Witness, Thekla, Inc., Screenshot via Steam

Another one of the best puzzle games on steam is The Witness, a 2016 first-person puzzle game set in a mysterious island. By exploring the open world, players must solve intricate line puzzles throughout the environment, each one revealing insight into the island’s secrets.

4. Inside

Inside, Playdead, Screenshot via Steam

INSIDE is a chilling addition to the list of best puzzle games on steam. Released in 2016, the game opts for a wordless narrative, similar to Little Nightmares, in a haunting, yet beautiful setting. Players play as The Boy, who must infiltrate an apocalyptic city and uncover it’s dark secrets.

3. The Talos Principle

The Talos Principes, Devolver Digital, Screenshot via Steam

Released in 2014, The Talos Principle is a thought-provoking puzzle game that combines philosophical storytelling with first-person puzzles that forces players to work their brain. Players control a sentient android who must navigate a series of diverse environments filled with increasingly complex challenges. The game has both a captivating puzzle and profound narrative.

2. Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds (2019), Mobius Digital, Screenshot via Steam

One of the most unique instalments in the puzzle genre is The Outer Worlds. The game brings space-exploration to a new level, as players most explore a charming, hand-painted solar system, but with intense restraints. Players are in a 22-minute loop, causing all your progress to restart after the timer goes off. Explore and piece together the mystery.

1. Portal 2

Portal 2, Valve, Screenshot via Steam

Portal 2 is one of the best puzzle games on steam with a high player score. The puzzle-platformer game has unique mechanics, a rich narrative, and engaging single or co-op play, filled with puzzles in each room that forces players to think outside the box. With quirky, memorable characters, this game will go down as one of the all-time best puzzle game.