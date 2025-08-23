8 Best Cozy Simulators for a Calming Experience

Need a calming experience? Something that will soothe and relax you while still being entertaining? Kick back and pour a cup of tea with some of the best cozy simulators on Steam. These options are perfect for casual gameplay, while still offering enjoyable experiences and puzzles. From classic farming simulators to gothic puzzles, let’s dive into the best cozy simulators of all time.

8. My Time at Portia

My Time at Portia is a classic farming simulator series featuring adorable visuals, unique characters, and a beautiful storyline. In this edition, players with start a new life in the enchanting town of Portia. Here, players restore a neglected workshop to its former glory while fulfilling commissions, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending the quirky inhabitants of the charming town.

7. Quilts and Cats of Calico

Want a cozy board game experience full of cats and quilts? Then check out one of the best cozy simulators, Quilts and Cats of Calico. In this award-winning complex puzzle game, which is perfect for 1-4 players, you’ll meet adorable cats and sew the coziest quilts. Compete with one another in multiplayer mode, or play solo, and delve into the story of a quilter sewing their way through the city of cats.

6. Discounty

There are a couple of newer releases on the list, with Discounty being one of them. In this cozy simulator, you’ll manage your own discount supermarket. But that’s not all. You’ll soon get caught up in the small-town drama, organize and plan your shop’s layout, and strike deals as you expand your aunt’s business. But things slowly take a twist as you uncover more of the town.

5. Tiny Glade

Want the ultimate relaxing experience featuring no deadlines, no combat, no puzzles, no quests? Just you and your imagination? Then check out one of the best cozy simulators of all time, Tiny Glade. The building simulator features whimsical vibes, enchanting visuals, and the ability to craft anything your imagination can dream of. Build cozy cottages, romantic castles, or haunting ruins just from a few clicks.

4. Tiny Bookshop

Have you read all the classics and can’t stop recommending them to your friends? Then try Tiny Bookshop, a cozy simulator game where you open your own bookshop. Manage your sales, decorate your cozy shop, meet the townsfolk, explore the town, and more. In this game, you’ll be recommending and working with actual books, from the new romance novel by Ali Hazelwood to Shakespeare’s classic plays.

3. Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is another classic recommendation when looking into the best cozy simulators available. In this tale, you’ll be playing as Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand years away from Earth, where she tries her hand at wrangling slimes, mischievous little creatures that are adorable and a hassle.

2. Ooblets

Mix together My Time at Portia with Slime Rancher and you’ll get Ooblets. This enchanting game sees you as a farmer once more, while also collecting adorable little creatures called Ooblets. Explore the town, meet the townsfolk, have dance-offs, and collect the various critters that run around in the area.

1. Strange Horitculture

Last but not least is one of the best cozy simulator games for those who want a gothic twist. Strange Horticulture is an occult puzzle game in which you play as the proprietor of a local store. Here, you’ll find and identify new plants, pet your cat, speak to a cover, and perhaps join a cult. Use your collection of plants to influence the story and unravel Undermere’s dark mysteries.

