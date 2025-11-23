7 Games With the Hardest Easter Eggs to Find

Game developers often love to hide secrets throughout their stories. Most of the time, these hidden items are quirky, unique things that can either mean nothing or add a little more depth to the game. And while some are easy to find, there are some games with the hardest Easter eggs that could take months or even years to find. Let’s check out some examples of the hardest Easter eggs.

7. Shenmue 2

Shenmue 2 (2001), Sega AM2, Screenshot via Google Commons

One of the hardest Easter eggs that adds only oddity to a video is in Shenmue 2. The Sega game featured a true-to-life role-playing experience where players had part-time jobs and more. But if players traveled the map and followed a certain chain of events, they could unlock a part of the game that is crazy. By meeting three NPCs, finding a bronze medal, and triumphing in a street fight, players are then introduced to the world of duck racing, where they can bet on ducks as they race. And if players continue down a list of absurd tasks, they could get their own duck to race.

6. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft (2004), Blizzard Entertainment, Screenshot via Official World of Warcraft Site

There are constantly new things in the universe of World of Warcraft, with so much that players are still discovering. But one of the hardest Easter eggs in the game is actually a side quest: CLUCK! As the name implies, a chicken is involved, and asks players to perform the “chicken” emote 75 times, as well as find special chicken feed. Not only is this a hard side quest to find, but it’s also the strangest, but once finished, the Alliance-only quest offers 100 experience and a vanity chicken pet.

5. Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V (2015), Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

Rockstar’s stunning open-world game, which is still popular after its release in 2015, has numerous Easter eggs. But one that shocked players when it was discovered was found by Twitter user Karmalngram1 three years after the game’s release. The user found that if you dial the number 1-999-367-3767, it will trigger a random explosion in the vicinity. While it’s not explained how the user found this number or the meaning behind this action, it’s a hilarious addition that creates chaos in an already crazy game.

4. Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 1 (2023), NeatherRealm Studios, Screenshot via Steam

One of the hardest Easter eggs to find, and which wasn’t discovered for 20 years, is a complicated 27-button combo that you need to access. In Mortal Kombat, the game is known for its complicated move sets and epic fighting moments. But if you manage to do this unique combination, you would see the game’s EJB menu — which is named after one of its creators, Ed J. Boon — which contained diagnostic tests, coin bookkeeping, and character endings among other things.

3. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

Back in 1991, a guy named Chris Houlihan won a Nintendo competition to have his name in the A Link to the Past game, but unfortunately, the secret room is well hidden. In fact, it was so hidden that it wasn’t until 2002 that someone found it. There are five ways in which you can access Houlihan’s room, but most players find it easily when rushing from the Sanctuary to the Sewer Passageway entrance.

2. Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 (2019), Capcom, Screenshot via Steam

Resident Evil is one of the biggest franchises, so of course, there are some hidden things throughout the story. But one of the hardest Easter eggs can only be achieved when a player opens and closes a specific desk 50 times in a row. These wacky, unique Easter eggs are always the funniest, plus the reward for doing this is an odd Photoshopped picture of Rebecca in a basketball outfit.

1. Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City (2012), Rocksteady Studios, Screenshot via Steam

Batman has several villains in his story, but one that is incredibly unique is The Calendar Man. The villain in Arkham City has special quips for days such as Christmas or Valentine’s Day; however, one of the hardest Easter eggs that players found wasn’t discovered until three years after the game’s release.

If you set your clock to December 13, 2004 — the day Rocksteady Studios was formed — you’ll hear him say: “Well, well, well. And on today of all days. Do you remember my early work? Flawed, but it showed promise. Just like you. As your skills improved, I perfected mine. Starting with seasons and moving through the weeks, I became stronger, my work more… elaborate. Days were the secret, Batman, and the end of days is coming. I was there at your beginning and I will be there are your end.”

The line is supposed to be a nod to Rocksteady’s journey up until then.

