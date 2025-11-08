7 Hardest Boss Fights in Video Games

Boss fights are always rage-inducing. Dying multiple times to try and get the right sequence or rhythm down is infuriating. But some games enjoy giving players a challenge and really want to see them get frustrated. If you like a bit of challenge, then you’ll definitely enjoy some of the hardest boss fights in video games. These seven are by far the hardest to beat, but are worth the challenge.

7. Sans – Undertale (Genocide Route)

Sans Fight Undertale (2015), tobyfox, Screenshot via Steam

For so long, it was a joke that a simple pixelated game could be so hard. But since its release in 2015, Undertale has made a name for itself, being one of the most interesting, unique, and emotional games around. The role-playing game sees players controlling a child who has fallen into the Underground, a secluded area on Earth with magical creatures. And one of the many final bosses that players will face is unseemly Sans, the lazy skeleton that seeks justice for his friends.

As it turns out, his laziness is just a persona, because he really packs a punch. Not only do you have to memorize all the moves to a ‘T’, but Sans actually cheats the game mechanics in his favor, meaning it takes dozens of tries, and even hours upon hours just to beat the Genocide run.

6. King Dice – Cuphead

King Dice Cuphead (2017), Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc., Screenshot via Steam

Another seemingly adorable game that absolutely annihilates players is Cuphead. The 2017 game that looks like an old-timey show with music to match has one of the hardest boss fights in video game history. King Dice, as his name implies, revolves around the manipulation of dice to determine players’ paths and progress in the fight.

And while players can try to control the dice by hitting it at a number that works best for them as they move through the board, it takes hours to memorize and find the perfect, lucky journey for them. This round takes luck and endurance, and in a game that is already incredibly hard and unforgiving, it feels like an almost impossible task.

5. Isshi, the Sword Saint – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Isshi Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019), FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

Released in 2019, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice contains one of the hardest boss fights in video game history. Of course, because it’s developed by the infamous FromSoftware, it’s going to have an above-average difficulty level. However, Isshi, the Sword Saint, is unlike any other. When players reach the final game’s area, players meet a younger, deadlier version of Isshi.

Not only does he have immense skill with the blade, but he pulls out a gun, which isn’t period-appropriate as it’s a six-shot revolver that fires in rapid succession. The players have to be in perfect time with the fight, and mere hesitation will always get them killed. You have to memorize the routine and do literally everything perfectly just to come out on top, which requires patience, skill, and time.

4. Slave Knight Gael – Dark Souls 3

Slave Knight Gael Dark Souls 3 (2016), FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

Of course, we have another FromSoftware game that earns a spot on the hardest boss fights list. But for this one, we look towards one of their most cherished games, Dark Souls 3. In this one, players will be up against Slave Knight Gaek, who is often considered the final boss in the franchise as a whole. And while it starts off slow, it soon ramps up in intensity.

Not only is Gael just hard to read, as his combos constantly gain additional attacks that surprise you throughout the fight, but you have to constantly adjust to his pace, combos, and maneuvers. And if that wasn’t enough to send players into a rage-induced frenzy, the arena is littered with lightning strikes that limit movement, so not only are you dodging the constant blows from Gael, but you’re making sure you don’t die from a random strike of nature.

3. Absolute Radiance – Hollow Knight: Godmaster DLC

Absolute Radiance Hollow Knight: Godmaster (2017), Team Cherry, Screenshot via Steam

In Hollow Knight‘s free DLC, Godmaster, players have the chance to come across one of the hardest boss fights in video games. While Hollow Knight is already seen as a difficult game, the powered-up version of the already challenging Radiance boss is nearly impossible.

Radiance already has massive beans, homing orbs, and arena-controlling attacks, but this amped up version is even worse. It’s a fight that can easily overwhelm players with its nightmarish pace that takes even longer to beat with an extra phase. It’s not only terrifying, but one of the biggest challenges in gaming.

2. Sigrun – God of War

Sigrun God of War (2022), Santa Monica Studio, Screenshot via Steam

Next on the list of the hardest boss fights in video games is Sigrun from God of War. Interestingly enough, Sigrun is actually an optional boss and can be unlocked by overcoming the other eight Valkyries, which themselves are some of the hardest bosses in the game.

The fight is absolutely brutal, offering the toughest moveset amongst the Valkyries. That, plus her unpredictability and versatility, puts her at the top of the list. Not only is it just a severe battle, but it’s lengthy, offering no reprieve, creating some frustrating and rage-inducing deaths.

1. Promised Consort Radahn – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Promised Consort Radahn Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (2024), FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

And of course, at the number one spot for some of the hardest boss fights in video games, comes another one from FromSoftware, known for their impossible battles. This, in particular, is in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release. Promised Consort Radahn was actually nerfed, as FromSoftware believed that the opponent was just too difficult. But even with that nerf, Radahn is still an absolute terror.

With gravity magic that hurls boulders, his ability to fly around the arena, plus his twin swords, it’s a formidable challenge that would make every gamer lose their minds. And even once players can manage to lower their health enough, Miquella steps in and empowers his Consort with the ability that is pretty much an instant kill with just two hits.

