6 Creepiest Mysteries In Games You Should Discover

Creepiest Mysteries in Games Five Nights at Freddy's 4 (2015), Scott Cawthon, Screenshot via Steam

Whether you’re playing a horror game or an open-world adventure, developers enjoy adding in mysteries to keep players guessing. And while some mysteries are light-hearted, like pieces of lore sprinkles throughout the story, others are creepy ominous. Let’s dive into the creepiest mysteries in games, from Grand Theft Auto 5 to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

6. Mount Chiliad in GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto V (2015), Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

One of the creepiest mysteries in games, and one of the most iconic ones, has finally been solved. The mystery of Mount Chiliad in GTA 5 features a cryptic mural located on the top of Mount Chiliad, the tallest mountain in the game. The mural features a series of symbols, concluding a UFO, a jetpack, and an egg. To unlock this mystery, players need to 100% complete the game, which means discovering the UFO’s, in which players will find the FIB logo on the side of the UFOs, unraveling a whole new mystery in and of itself.

5. The Interloper in Half Life 2

Half-Life: Alyx (2020), Valve, Screenshot via Steam

One of the creepiest mysteries in games goes to the Interloper in Half Life 2. This mystery has intrigued fans for years. The mystery involves a series of events and a mysterious entity that has not been fully resolved. It’s often associated with a graffiti found in Ravenholm, and when interacted with, leads to a Type 1 Demo that shows a strange perspective and a flickering camera. Some believe that it’s real, while others believe it’s just a creative work of fiction.

4. The Homeless Lady in Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange Remastered, Deck Nine, Screenshot via Steam

There are sometimes bizarre encounters in video games that make you think twice. Like the homeless lady in Life Is Strange. In the story, Max realized she could rewind time, and the only people who believed her was her love interest, and a homeless lady behind the diner. Not only did she believe Max but even warned her about what was coming. Many believe her to be a time traveler, or that she was one of Arcadia Bay’s missing people who trapped herself in the future after time jumping too much.

3. The Town’s True Nature in Silent Hill

Silent Hill F (2025), Konami, Screenshot via Steam

The titular town of Silent Hill is iconic for it’s creepy atmosphere, terrifying inhabitants, and more. But the mystery is still unsolved on what was the town’s true nature? The God worshipped by The order was the most concrete reason for the town’s evil, but even that was only applied to a few of the franchise games. Other entries had their own canon, which only added onto the horror .

2. The Strange Man in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is a stunning action adventure, open-world game, it does have a few creepy mysteries that haven’t been solved. For instance, The Strange Man, who appears three times in the title. Each time The Strange Man makes contact with John Marsten, he is very specific with his wording and is intentionally vague. The man indicates John’s gravesite as a “fine spot” long before John actually dies, which has some players believing that he could be anything from a time traveler to John’s self-conscience.

1. The Bite of ’87 in FNAF

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015), Scott Cawthon, Screenshot via Steam

One of the biggest franchises is Five Nights at Freddy’s. The franchise is known for having one of the creepiest mysteries in games, which is who is responsible for The Bite of ’87. This is probably one of the most important events in the franchise’s history, and there hasn’t been confirmation on who it was. Many have speculated that Mangle is responsible due to its design and behavior, however Freddy Fazbear is also mentioned as a potential culprit. Many believed it was revealed in Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, however, that was the Bite of ’83 and was known as a “freak accident”.

Nikole Stewart By Nikole Stewart is a writer and editor with three years of experience writing keen articles on topics such as ... More about Nikole Stewart